Northwestern, Penn State prevail in first round of Big Ten tournament

Boo Buie scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half and drew a critical charge with 10.5 seconds left as Northwestern erased a 15-point second-half deficit to upend Nebraska 71-69 in the opening round of the Big Ten Conference tournament on Wednesday in Indianapolis.

After forcing the Nebraska turnover, Buie was fouled with 7.4 seconds remaining and made the first of two free throws. The Cornhuskers used their last timeout and when Buie missed the second free throw Trey McGowens pushed the ball up court only to have his contested floater in the lane deflected by Robbie Beran.

Northwestern, which had lost its opening game in the last five tournaments, faces fifth-seeded Iowa in the second round on Thursday.

Pete Nance had 14 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for 12th-seeded Northwestern (15-15), which beat Nebraska twice during the regular season.

Alonzo Verge Jr., scored 21 points with nine assists, seven rebounds and four steals for 13th-seeded Nebraska (10-22), but he was the player that crashed into Buie. Verge was trying to get to the basket after Chase Audige made 1 of 2 free throws with 18.1 seconds left put Northwestern on top 70-69.

Penn State 60, Minnesota 51

Jalen Pickett hit three 3-pointers on his way to 22 points and the 11th-seeded Nittany Lions (13-16) defeated the 14th-seeded Golden Gophers (13-17) in the Big Ten tournament.

Penn State will next face Ohio State.

Eric Curry had a rebound basket to cut Minnesota’s deficit to five with 4:13 to go, but John Harrar had a layup, Pickett hit a jumper and Sam Sessoms made two foul shots in a 6-0 run to wrap up the win.

Jamison Battle topped the Golden Gophers with 19 points.

Howard contrite

Michigan coach Juwan Howard looked and sounded contrite about the swipe that forced him to watch his basketball team play five games on TV.

“I can come up with 1,000 excuses, but I’m not,” he said Wednesday. “I take full ownership for my actions.”

Howard resumed his role as coach on Monday after serving a five-game suspension for hitting UW assistant Joe Krabbenhoft in the head during a heated handshake line last month. His actions triggered players throwing punches, leading to Michigan’s Moussa Diabate and Terrance Williams II being suspended for a game.

During his postgame news conference in Madison, Howard said he didn’t like the Badgers calling for a timeout with 15 seconds left and them leading by 15. Howard also said, “I felt it was time to protect myself,” when someone from UW put hands on him.

It didn’t take Howard long to know he did not strike the right tone.

“When I got back on the bus, I was upset with how I conducted myself during that moment in the press conference,” Howard said as he answered questions for the first time since the night of the melee.

Howard said he is seeking therapy, a move agreed upon with the school.

“I’m still hurting but most importantly, I want to take time to apologize again,” he said.

In the paint

USC inked men’s coach Andy Enfield to a six-year contract, extending his previous deal through the 2027-28 season. ... Miami coach Jim Larrañaga received a two-year extension that will take him through the 2025-26 season.