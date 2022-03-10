Michigan State holds off Maryland to earn date with Wisconsin

Freshman Max Christie scored 16 points, Gabe Brown added 13 points and No. 7 seed Michigan State nearly blew a 20-point second-half lead before holding off No. 10 seed Maryland 76-72 on Thursday night in the second round of the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis.

Michigan State had a 20-point lead with 13:04 remaining after opening the second half on a 12-3 run. But the Spartans really struggled taking care of the ball late against Maryland's full-court pressure.

Michigan State (21-11) turned it over 11 times in the second half — seven in the final 2:26.

Maryland's Eric Ayala made a shot under the basket to cut the deficit to 74-72.

An official review gave Maryland (15-17) the ball back after another Michigan State turnover, but Fatts Russell was off on an open step-back 3-pointer and Christie was fouled and made two more free throws for a four-point lead with 6.6 left.

No. 24 Iowa 112, Northwestern 76

Keegan Murray scored 26 points, and the fifth-seeded Hawkeyes (23-9) broke Big Ten tournament records for scoring, field goals and 3-pointers while running away from the 12th-seeded Wildcats (15-16 ).

The Hawkeyes broke Maryland’s single-game tournament record of 97 points, set in 2016. Their 43 field goals were six more than Ohio State's mark of 37 in 2016. Both records fell on Josh Ogundele’s putback with 4:33 to go.

By then the Hawkeyes already had 17 3s — three more than Illinois made in tourney games in 2016 and 2018.

Indiana 74, Michigan 69

Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 19 of his 24 points in the second half and the ninth-seeded Hoosiers (19-12) closed on a 31-9 run to rally past the eighth-seeded Woliverines (17-14).

Michigan led by 17 points 12:52 remaining but didn't make another field goal until the 1:42 mark.

Top 25

No. 2 Arizona 84, Stanford 80

Christian Koloko scored 24 points and the Wildcats (29-3) held off the Cardinal (16-16) in the Pac-12 quarterfinals in Las Vegas.

Oklahoma 72, No. 3 Baylor 67

Umoja Gibson scored 14 points, including a crucial three-point play with less than a minute to go, and the Sooners (18-14) rallied to beat the Bears (26-6) in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City, Missouri.

No. 6 Kansas 87, West Virginia 63

Ochai Agbaji led with 18 points and the Jayhawks (26-6) cruised past the Mountaineers (16-17) in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 tournament.

No. 7 Duke 88, Syracuse 79

Wendell Moore Jr. scored 26 points and the Blue Devils (27-5) dispatched the Orange (16-17) to advance to ACC semifinals in New York.

No. 8 Villanova 66, St. John's 65

Brandon Slater made the go-ahead free throws with 2.8 seconds left and the Wildcats (24-7) overcame a 17-point deficit in the second half to beat the Red Storm (17-15) to squeeze into the Big East tournament semifinals in New York.

No. 11 Providence 65, Butler 61

Al Durham drained a go-ahead 3 with 41 seconds left for his first basket of the game, and the Friars (25-4) fended off the Bulldogs (14-19) in the Big East quarterfinals.

TCU 65, No. 22 Texas 60

The Horned Frogs (20-11) stormed back from a 20-point first-half deficit to stun the Longhorns (21-1) in the Big 12 quarterfinals

State

Creighton 74, Marquette 63

Darryl Morsell had 18 points for the Golden Eagles (19-12) in a loss to the Bluejays (21-10) in the Big East quarterfinals.

AROUND THE NATION

Milwaukee native Bruce Weber resigned as coach at Kansas State. He had a 184–147 record with the Wildcats.