Men's college basketball: Waunakee's Mitch Listau transfers from Belmont University to UW-Green Bay

Mitch Listau, a 6-foot-4, 195-pound sophomore guard from Waunakee High School, has announced a transfer from Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., to the UW-Green Bay men’s basketball program.

“Belmont has been everything I could’ve (asked) for and exceeded all expectations,” Listau said in a Twitter post on Tuesday. “The coaching staff has helped me grow tremendously on and off the court and I could not be more appreciative of each and every one of them.

“In conversations with Coach (Casey) Alexander and my family, I have decided to play my remaining years of basketball at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. Than you to Coach (Will) Ryan and the rest of the staff at Green Bay for giving me this opportunity. I can’t wait to get started and give my all.”

Listau played in 20 games at Belmont last season, averaging 3.1 points and 1.1 rebounds per game with 11 assists and two steals.

Belmont went 26-4 overall but was snubbed by the NCAA Tournament selection committee. The Bruins missed out on an automatic NCAA bid with an 86-71 loss to Morehead State in the Ohio Valley Conference championship game.