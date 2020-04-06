You are the owner of this article.
Men's college basketball: Janesville's Adam Anhold commits to Western Illinois
Men's college basketball: Janesville's Adam Anhold commits to Western Illinois

Prep boys basketball photo: Janesville Craig's Adam Anhold in 2017

Sun Prairie's Jalen Johnson (24) is defended at the rim by Janesville Craig's Adam Anhold (32) during the second half of a game in Sun Prairie, Wis., Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL

 M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL

Janesville Craig product Adam Anhold has committed to join the basketball program at Western Illinois University after two seasons at Highland Community College in Freeport, Illinois.

Anhold, a 6-foot, 8-inch forward, announced his decision via Twitter:

“First off, would like to thank my family and friends for helping me to get to this point. Also a huge thanks to my coaches and teammates at Highland for believing in me and making me better every day. I’m excited to continue my academic and athletic career at Western Illinois.”

The Highland Cougars won the NJCAA Region IV Division I championship and went 27-7 last season.

Western Illinois, located in Macomb, recently named Rob Jeter as its head coach after two seasons as an assistant at Minnesota and 11 years at UW-Milwaukee. The Leathernecks went 5-21 last season.

