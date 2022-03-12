Jordan Bohannon's banked 3-pointer lifts Iowa over Indiana in Big Ten tournament

Jordan Bohannon banked in a 3-pointer from just inside the midcourt logo with 0.8 seconds left and the No. 24 Iowa men’s basketball team rallied to shock ninth-seeded Indiana 80-77 Saturday in a Big Ten tournament semifinal in Indianapolis.

With the shot clock running down and the score tied, Bohannon caught a pass on the deep left wing, took three dribbles trying to shake loose and launched the long 3 from straightaway. The ball went off the backboard and through the net, sending him running backward toward the Hoosiers bench.

“It’s something that can’t be put into words,” said Bohannon, whose brother Jason played from 2006-10 at the University of Wisconsin. “You dream about it in the backyard when you’re throwing up shots there or at the YMCA or wherever it might be. So when it went in, I just started running in circles because I didn’t really know where to go.”

Keegan Murray scored 32 points as the Hawkeyes (25-9) advanced to Sunday’s championship game against Purdue. Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with 31 points and 10 rebounds for the Hoosiers (20-13).

No. 9 Purdue 75, Michigan State 70

Jaden Ivey had 22 points and nine rebounds and Eric Hunter Jr. made two back-breaking 3-pointers as the third-seeded Boilermakers (26-7) beat the seventh-seeded Spartans (22-12).

Gabe Brown scored 16 points for the Spartans, who had a three-game winning streak snapped.

No. 6 Kansas 74, No. 14 Texas Tech 65

David McCormack had 18 points and 11 rebounds as the Jayhawks (27-6) beat the Red Raiders (25-9) in the Big 12 tournament title game in Kansas City, Missouri.

Virginia Tech 82, No. 7 Duke 67

Hunter Cattoor made 7 of 9 attempts from 3-point range, 11 of 16 shots overall and scored 31 points to lead the Hokies (23-12) past the Blue Devils (28-6) in the ACC tournament title game in New York.

No. 8 Villanova 54, Creighton 48

Collin Gillespie buried consecutive 3-pointers that put the Wildcats (26-7) ahead for good en route to defeating the Bluejays (22-11) to win the Big East tournament championship in New York.

No. 9 Tennessee 69, No. 5 Kentucky 62

Kennedy Chandler scored 19 points, helping the Volunteers (25-7) top the Wildcats (26-7) to reach the SEC final in Tampa, Florida.

Texas A&M 82, No. 15 Arkansas 64

Quenton Jackson scored 20 points and the eighth-seeded Aggies (23-11) took down a ranked opponent for the second straight day, stunning the Razorbacks (25-8) to reach the SEC final in Tampa.

No. 18 Houston 86, Tulane 66

Kyler Edwards had 20 points with six 3-pointers and the Cougars (28-5) advanced to their fourth consecutive American Athletic final with a victory over the Green Wave (14-15) in Fort Worth, Texas.

State women

UW-Whitewater 68, UW-Oshkosh 62

Rebekah Schumacher scored 22 points, former DeForest athlete Aleah Grundahl had 14 and the host Warhawks (26-4) closed on a 21-12 run to defeat the Titans (22-6) in the sectional final and advance to the Division III Final Four.

Former Mount Horeb athlete Nikki Arneson had 21 points for Oshkosh.

AROUND THE NATION

LSU fired embattled men’s coach Will Wade after receiving a notice of allegations that details significant misconduct, the school announced. The firing means Wade, who was in his fifth season at LSU, will not coach in the upcoming NCAA tournament. ... Tulsa men’s coach Frank Haith resigned after eight seasons with the Golden Hurricane.