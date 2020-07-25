Former Wisconsin Badgers forward John Ellenson says timing right to run for Assembly seat

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

John Ellenson had an interest in politics as far back as his days with the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program.

He even briefly considered a major in political science — that plan lasted less than a semester — while playing for the Badgers in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

To understand why Ellenson is running for a spot in the state Legislature all these years later, it helps to know what’s happened since he decided on a different career path back then.

“You got time?” Ellenson, 51, said earlier this week. “It’s a lengthy story.”

Here’s the Cliffs Notes version:

Ellenson was in a classroom in Bascom Hall three decades ago when an instructor was talking about how 80 percent of a child’s brain is formed in the first three years following birth. “That was my aha moment,” Ellenson said. “I remember looking around the room and thinking, ‘Did you just hear that?’ ”

That lecture helped Ellenson, who also had considered becoming an art major, decide what path he wanted to take. A co-captain for the Badgers during his senior season in 1990-91, he left UW with a bachelor’s degree in Child and Family Studies and later added a master’s degree in school counseling from UW-Superior.