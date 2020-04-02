Former Madison East standout Erin Howard leaves Auburn, transfers to Florida State for women's basketball

Former Madison East athlete Erin Howard announced on Twitter on Thursday night that she is transferring to Florida State University for women’s basketball.
Howard, who has played for the Auburn women’s basketball team the past two seasons, announced March 22 that she had decided to enter the transfer portal.
She tweeted Thursday: “New beginnings. I’ll be transferring to Florida State University. Go Noles.”
Sue Semrau is the Florida State coach. Semrau has been at Florida State since 1997, after serving as an assistant for then-women’s basketball coach Jane Albright at the University of Wisconsin.
Howard, a 6-foot-1 guard/forward, started 17 of the 29 games she played for Auburn this season, averaging 7.6 points and 4.2 rebounds in 27.7 minutes per game.
She played in 31 of 32 games as a freshman, starting 17 games, and averaged 3.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 20.1 minutes per game.
Auburn, after making the NCAA tournament and finishing 22-10 last year, was 11-18 overall and 4-12 in the Southeastern Conference this season. It was Auburn’s lowest victory total in women’s basketball since 1978-79 and has led to multiple players leaving the team coached by Terri Williams-Flournoy, in her eighth season.
Prior to Howard’s decision to enter the transfer portal, 247sports.com reported there have been seven recent transfers, including a preseason transfer of a top player, Crystal Primm, and six since this season.
Last year, Williams-Flournoy received a contract extension through 2022-23, the report said.
Howard was the Big Eight Conference player of the year as a senior at Madison East. She was the first player from Wisconsin on the Auburn’s women’s basketball team.
Howard tweeted when she announced she was entering the transfer portal: “I would like to thank everyone who has been with me these past two years at Auburn and have shown nothing but love and support. I have grown as a person and as a player during my time here. Auburn has gifted me with meeting some of my best friends and I’m thankful for all of the relationships I have built. Auburn will always have a special place in my heart and I’m very grateful to have had the opportunity to play at this University. To my teammates, I love y’all like no other and wish you the best of luck. With that being said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal.”
