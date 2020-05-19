Former Badgers' standout Tamara Moore blazes basketball trail

Moore, who has coached high school basketball and semi-pro men’s basketball, said she appreciates the women she’s played with and those who have opened doors and served as trailblazers in basketball — mentioning individuals such as Becky Hammon, Swin Cash, Teresa Weatherspoon, Sue Bird, Lisa Leslie, Cheryl Ford, Diana Taurasi and Edniesha Curry (an assistant coach for the Maine men’s basketball team).

Moore also said she appreciates this opportunity from Mesabi Range. In turn, she hopes she can create opportunities for the student-athletes she coaches so they can enjoy success like she did.

Moore was a standout at UW, a 5-foot-10 point guard who could score, pass and defend — with a vibrant personality that filled a room.

“She was the same off the basketball floor as she was on the basketball floor,” Kate Peterson Abiad said this week. “She’s full of charisma. She is full of life. She is a talker, she is a storyteller. And she is very competitive.”

That Moore eventually got into coaching didn’t surprise WIAA assistant director Peterson Abiad, who was an assistant on then-coach Jane Albright’s staff when Moore played.