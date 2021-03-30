College men's basketball: Waunakee's Mitch Listau transfers from Belmont University to UW-Green Bay

Mitch Listau, a 6-foot-4, 195-pound sophomore guard from Waunakee High School, announced his transfer from Belmont University to UW-Green Bay.
“Belmont has been everything I could’ve (asked) for and exceeded all expectations,” Listau said in a Twitter post on Tuesday. “The coaching staff has helped me grow tremendously on and off the court and I could not be more appreciative of each and every one of them.
“In conversations with Coach (Casey) Alexander and my family, I have decided to play my remaining years of basketball at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. Than you to Coach (Will) Ryan and the rest of the staff at Green Bay for giving me this opportunity. I can’t wait to get started and give my all.”
Listau played in 20 games at Belmont (Nashville, Tennessee) this season, averaging 3.1 points and 1.1 rebounds per game with 11 assists and two steals.
Belmont went 26-4 overall but was snubbed by the NCAA tournament selection committee. The Bruins missed out on an automatic NCAA bid with an 86-71 loss to Morehead State in the Ohio Valley Conference championship game.
Listau was a four-year letterwinner at Waunakee and a three-time Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association all-state honoree. He was named an Associated Press All-State second-team player in 2017 and a third-team player in 2018. Listau totaled 1,829 career points and earned two Badger North Player of the Year honors.
Listau's Waunakee teams went 83-21 over four years and 43-7 in Badger North Conference play. He averaged 23.1 points, 5.1 reboudns and 3 assists per game as a senior.
Waunakee advanced to the WIAA Division 2 state final in 2016, beating Tyler Herro and Hales Corners Whitnall in a semifinal before losing to Kaukauna. The Warriors made it to the semifinals in 2017, losing to eventual state champion La Crosse Central.