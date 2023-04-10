Marcus Domask has found his new home while still exploring the NBA draft process, announcing over social media Monday his commitment to play at Illinois.

The Southern Illinois men’s basketball and Waupun standout elected to play for the Illini over a number of reported suitors, including the home-state Badgers, Notre Dame and Iowa State among others after officially entering the transfer portal March 29.

The 6-foot-6 forward averaged a career-best 16.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists this past season, leading the Salukis in all three categories for the second consecutive season. He joined Darren Brooks and Desmar Jackson as the third player to do so in program history.

The Salukis finished this season 23-10 and 14-6 in Missouri Valley Conference play, falling to eventual MVC tournament champion Drake in the semifinals.

Domask leaves SIU as the program’s ninth all-time leading scorer with 1,615 points, and his career 15.2 points per game places him 14th all-time with a minimum of 50 games played.

Domask earned All-MVC first team honors for the first time in 2023 while being named the league’s Scholar Athlete of the Year for the second straight year. He also garnered first-team Academic All-American honors with a 3.99 cumulative GPA.

Domask was named the MVC Newcomer and Freshman of the Year in 2019-20, and was named to the All-MVC second team as a junior.

