Basketball, masks, music keep former Badgers player Vitto Brown busy

Things got busy after Brown posted some of his mom’s creative handiwork on his social media accounts. Brown said that created a demand that eventually led to the family making as many as 15-20 masks per day to keep up.

In all, the Browns have made over 600 masks, and orders are still coming in here and there. Naturally, the UW-themed masks have been a big hit.

“When I first put them out, it was more just shining a light on her creativity,” Brown said of the masks, which cost $15, which mainly covers costs of material and time spent producing the masks. “I didn’t think we were going to get too many bites at all and then people were loving it and then we had a lot of repeat customers. The main thing really was the word of mouth. One person would get one and, ‘Now, my sister wants one; now, my aunt wants one.’ It just kept on going around like that.”

Brown also spent the quarantine working on his other passion — music. Never afraid to show off his smooth baritone during his time with the Badgers, Brown has been working on a project with his brother Xavier, a music producer, and former UW teammate Riley Dearring.