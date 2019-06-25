MILWAUKEE — The struggles go on for Milwaukee right-hander Zach Davies.
Daniel Vogelbach hit a two-run homer to lift the Seattle Mariners to an 8-3 win over the Brewers on Tuesday night at Miller Park for their first interleague win in five tries this season.
Davies (7-2) gave up six hits and six runs (four earned) in four innings. He had given up eight runs in 7⅔ innings in his previous two starts.
Marco Gonzales (9-6) pitched five innings to earn his fourth consecutive win for the Mariners, who are in last place in the AL West and are playing at Miller Park for the first time since 2010. Four Mariners relievers shut out the Brewers over the final four innings.
After the Brewers got a run in the first, the Mariners scored four times in the third. J.P. Crawford drove in a run with a triple and Domingo Santana plated another with a double off the glove of Milwaukee shortstop Orlando Arcia. Vogelbach capped it with his 19th homer, a two-run, 419-foot shot into the second deck in right.
Seattle added two more runs in the fourth, aided by shoddy fielding by the Brewers. Mac Williamson drew a leadoff walk, reached second on one throwing error and scored on another. A second run came across on Crawford’s ground out.
Dee Gordon’s run-scoring double in the fifth extended the lead to 7-1.
Yasmani Grandal hit a solo homer and Jesus Aguilar had a run-scoring single for Milwaukee in the fifth off Gonzales, who gave up eight hits and three runs.
First-round pick signed
Ethan Small would rather this date have been delayed, of course. But less than a week after his Mississippi State University Bulldogs were bounced from the College World Series, Small looked around Miller Park and was ready for the future.
The left-hander, Milwaukee’s first-round draft pick, signed Tuesday for $1.8 million, according to MLB Pipeline. He will head to the Brewers’ complex in Arizona for a bit of a break before beginning his professional career at Class A Wisconsin in a few weeks.
“You work so hard for so long for something, and then it finally happens,” Small said. “It’s got me to the verge of tears, just because I’m so happy.”
Small was selected with the No. 28 overall pick in this month’s draft but had to finish his college career before he could sign. That ending came last Thursday, when the Bulldogs took a one-run lead into the bottom of the ninth inning of an elimination game against Louisville but lost after the Cardinals scored twice.
Small finished his junior season 10-2 with a 1.93 ERA and 176 strikeouts in 107 innings, with a fastball that sits in the low 90s.
“We were excited to get him signed as quick as possible,” Brewers scouting director Tod Johnson said. “I think he’s disappointed they didn’t get as far as he wanted to go, because he’s a really good competitor. He pitched great when he pitched out there. But we’re excited to get him going.”
Around the horn
Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain sat out after having a cryotherapy procedure on his right thumb in Los Angeles earlier in the day. “It just got to the point where we have to do something a little more to give him a chance to get past the pain,” manager Craig Counsell said. “It has been affecting him, there’s no question about it.” Cain, who sat out Sunday’s game against Cincinnati before Milwaukee’s off-day on Monday, likely will miss today’s game against Seattle. Ben Gamel took Cain’s spot in the lineup. ... Mariners right-hander Sam Tuivailala, who is recovering from a torn right Achilles tendon sustained last year, surrendered five runs (four earned) and five hits in just two-thirds of an inning in a rehab assignment on Sunday for Class A Everett.