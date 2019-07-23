MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have seen more than enough of Eugenio Suárez this week.
The third baseman hit his third two-run home run in two games and the Cincinnati Reds battered Zach Davies for seven runs in a 14-6 rout on Tuesday night at Miller Park.
Jesse Winker and Joey Votto also hit two-run homers and pinch hitter Phillip Ervin had a three-run triple as Cincinnati beat Milwaukee for the fifth straight time.
Davies (8-3) had not allowed a home run since June 25, going 1-0 in four starts since, but gave up six earned runs and nine hits in four-plus innings. His ERA rose from 2.79, sixth-lowest among qualified pitchers, to 3.17.
Suárez hit his 27th homer in the first inning and Winkler went deep two batters later for a 4-0 lead. Suárez leads the major leagues with 10 home runs in the first inning.
Suárez chased Davies with an RBI single in the fifth, Ervin tripled off Alex Claudio and Scooter Gennett had a sacrifice fly for a 9-0 lead.
Tanner Roark (6-6) gave up two runs and six hits in five innings.
Manny Piña hit a three-run home run and had four RBIs for the Brewers.
Woodruff's been there before
Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff has experience coming back from an oblique injury. He’ll rely on that while navigating his current stint on the injured list, which the club estimates will sideline the All-Star right-hander six weeks.
“I had one in 2015 [at advanced Class A Brevard County], but it was further back,” Woodruff said in his first comments since an MRI scan offered a firmer timeline for his return. “I think it lasted a month to the day from it happening; I was pitching in games again. But this is a little different spot. Further up front. [Six weeks] is about what I expected when they told me.
“I’ve been through it. It sucks. It’s a slow process. But you can’t rush it. That’s the worst thing about it; you don’t want to come back too early and then re-injure it and it be even worse. So it’s something I’m going to have to take my time with and be smart with. That’s going to be the toughest thing because we’re right in the meat of the schedule and I really want to be out there pitching. I just have to be smart and take things slow.”
The good news, Woodruff said, was he was already starting to feel better.
“The big test is, for me, getting out of bed and laying down and this morning was a lot better,” he said. “I was able to get up pretty easy. So that’s a good sign for me and hopefully each day it keeps getting better.”
• As he hinted Monday, manager Craig Counsell said the Brewers would proceed for now with a four-man rotation in the immediate wake of Woodruff’s injury. That means Gonzalez, Chase Anderson and Davies were tentatively scheduled to start the team’s upcoming three-game series against the Cubs. An off-day Thursday means everyone will pitch on at least regular rest.
Around the horn
The Brewers and their longtime flagship radio station, Newsradio 620 WTMJ, agreed to extend their radio rights agreement with a multiyear extension, the terms of which were not disclosed. WTMJ has been the flagship for all but two seasons since the franchise moved to Milwaukee in 1970. ... The Brewers introduced a new policy for carry-in bags this week that they will begin enforcing next season, when only single-compartment bags will be allowed. The aim is to speed the flow of fans through stadium security, said club spokesperson Tyler Barnes, who encouraged fans without any carry-in bags to use express lanes already in place this year.