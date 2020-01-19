Yu Darvish now wonders if he was tipping pitches in 2017 World Series, or were Astros cheating?

Darvish and Brewers slugger Christian Yelich got into a Twitter spat in November after Darvish seemed to imply Yelich was looking off to steal a sign during an at bat against Darvish, to which Yelich replied, "Nobody needs help facing you."

Hendricks said some teams are well-known for stealing signs — the conventional way — and he typically goes into those starts with extra signs he and his catcher can use as alternates.

He said it will be up to battery mates this season to take even more measures to guard against sign-stealing.

"Easy changes in the middle of an inning, changing them every inning in the dugout with your catcher, you just have to definitely take more precautions and just be on top of that, I guess," said Hendricks, adding that "MLB's just going to have to be more on top of it. They've got guys in our video rooms anyway and throughout the clubhouse so I'm sure (there will be) just more security and more monitoring of teams."

Schwarber said he knows for "100% fact" the Cubs stick to the rules. "We play our way straight. We're not doing anything of that sort."

Team President Theo Epstein said the Cubs are "really clear about what the rules are" and talk every spring training about integrity and fair play.