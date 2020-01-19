Yu Darvish now wonders if he was tipping pitches in 2017 World Series, or were Astros cheating?

Yu Darvish had a nightmare of a World Series in 2017. Pitching for the Dodgers, he allowed eight runs in two starts, lasting less than 4 innings in the two losses, which were instrumental in the Astros' 4-3 series win.
For two years, the story was that Darvish, now with the Cubs, was tipping his pitches and the Astros took advantage. Now Darvish isn't so sure.
Earlier this week, Major League Baseball fined the Astros $5 million and took away their first- and second-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021 as punishment for an electronic sign-stealing scheme. Astros replay-review staff trained a camera on the opposing catcher and relayed signs to batters through teammates in the dugout. The Astros fired manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow, both of whom were suspended one year by MLB, after the punishments were announced.
On Friday at the Cubs Convention, Darvish wondered about the true cause of his World Series meltdown. He signed as a free agent with the Cubs - whom he shut down in Game 3 of the NLCS that season - in February 2018.
"That's what I want to know," Darvish said. "A couple of Astros players told me that I was tipping pitches 100%. But then it came out they're stealing signs. That's why I want to know, (if) the World Series came from stealing signs or tipping pitches."
"Game 3 was (a) maybe," Darvish added. "After that the Dodgers started checking (whether I was) tipping pitches or whatever. But they couldn't find it, especially Game 7. But Astros players (later) told me I was tipping 100% in Game 7. So it's like ."
Darvish trailed off. Does he still believe those players' claims in light of recent revelations that the Astros used technology to cheat that season?
"Not sure, no."
Still, Darvish said he took lessons from that World Series experience that proved invaluable later. Darvish had a disappointing first season with the Cubs but rebounded in 2019, especially after the All-Star break when he had a 2.76 ERA and 0.81 WHIP with 118 strikeouts and seven walks in 81-plus innings.
"If I didn't have that World Series, I can't pitch like last year in that second half," he said. "That came from that thing; I was fired up. I have to take that the right way."
However, he said, "It's crazy but I can't say anything about (the) Astros because, just like, I know they steal signs, but at the same time I was not good in the World Series, too. I can't say anything."
Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks sympathizes with Darvish being embroiled in a controversy not of his own making.
"I feel for him. He was in the middle of that in '17," Hendricks said. "You can't go back and change that; you have to move on. I guess now that it's come out and everyone realizes it maybe it's a good thing for him. But it definitely has to be tough."
Like Darvish, Hendricks welcomed the stiff sanctions MLB handed the Astros.
"It definitely sent the message that it's not going to be tolerated," Hendricks said. "Hopefully it will even the playing field back out and we won't see that anymore in the game, just the normal sign steals from second base."
Hendricks said he was surprised sign-stealing went beyond the "old-school way of doing it" and up to the level of using technology, adding he hadn't heard any rumors about it.
Kyle Schwarber expressed similar sentiments, but as a hitter, he had a slightly different perspective.
If a runner is at second base, and "a pitcher or catcher wants to give you an easy way to do something like that, you want to take advantage of that.
"Even when you do that, that's not 100% right. . It's not a 100% guarantee you're going to get a pitch right," Schwarber said. However, "if you're getting it from a camera — that people are sitting there studying (it) and telling you this is 100% right — that is, in my mind, complete B.S. and shouldn't be allowed in this game. I'm happy that these punishments are getting dished out."
The Astros aren't the only team tainted by the scandal. The Red Sox won the World Series in 2018, their first year with former Astros bench coach Alex Cora as manager. Cora was implicated as one of the ringleaders in the Astros clubhouse, and the Red Sox fired him Tuesday.
Darvish and Brewers slugger Christian Yelich got into a Twitter spat in November after Darvish seemed to imply Yelich was looking off to steal a sign during an at bat against Darvish, to which Yelich replied, "Nobody needs help facing you."
Hendricks said some teams are well-known for stealing signs — the conventional way — and he typically goes into those starts with extra signs he and his catcher can use as alternates.
He said it will be up to battery mates this season to take even more measures to guard against sign-stealing.
"Easy changes in the middle of an inning, changing them every inning in the dugout with your catcher, you just have to definitely take more precautions and just be on top of that, I guess," said Hendricks, adding that "MLB's just going to have to be more on top of it. They've got guys in our video rooms anyway and throughout the clubhouse so I'm sure (there will be) just more security and more monitoring of teams."
Schwarber said he knows for "100% fact" the Cubs stick to the rules. "We play our way straight. We're not doing anything of that sort."
Team President Theo Epstein said the Cubs are "really clear about what the rules are" and talk every spring training about integrity and fair play.
"I was proud that Anthony Rizzo said yesterday that he can say with 100% certainty that we play within the rules and I echo those thoughts. I know that," he said.
Epstein said he's not going to look back at individual games against that involved the Astros or any other team to examine whether sign-stealing was going on.
"There's been rumors throughout the history of baseball; there's been rumors and accusations throughout the last few years," he said. "MLB proactively built a robust and powerful Department of Investigations that was needed in order to look into issues like this and be able to come to some conclusions, dole out some discipline to preserve the integrity of the game, so we applaud those efforts."
For his part, Darvish sounded ready to move on, hoping to improve on last season's resurgent performance.
He said through an interpreter, "I'm afraid that if that (slump) comes back in the first half . again, I'm going to be worried about it, but other than that (I'm) fine."
Darvish said he hopes the attention being paid to sign-stealing swings the advantage back to pitchers. Other changes concern him just as much, however.
"I feel like as a pitcher the strike zone's getting smaller, they want me to do more quickly or whatever, and then the hitter is stealing signs," Darvish said. "It's tough to pitch. Everybody wants to pitch more easily. But I'm not frustrated."