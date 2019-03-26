MONTREAL — Yasmani Grandal and Travis Shaw each homered as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-5 in an exhibition game Monday night at Olympic Stadium in Montreal.
Grandal’s two-run homer, his second of the spring, gave Milwaukee a 3-2 lead in the fourth inning. Shaw followed an inning later with a three-run shot, his fifth.
Ben Gamel had a two-run double for the Brewers, who collected 12 hits.
Milwaukee starter Brandon Woodruff allowed two runs on four hits and a walk in three innings. The right-hander struck out six.
The Brewers were without outfielder Ryan Braun, who did not have his passport with him. Braun finishes his spring with a .318 average and one home run in nine games.
Charlie Montoyo was a 27-year-old infielder still trying to carve out a major league career the last time he stepped on the field at Montreal's Olympic Stadium.
Montoyo, now the manager of the Toronto Blue Jays, returned to the city Monday as his team opened a two-game exhibition series against the Brewers.
"I'm never going to forget having my first hit of two here," Montoyo said. "That's a memory that I'm always going to have. Hopefully they (show) the highlights before the game. They'd have to stop the game for five seconds."
Montoyo, who was drafted by the Brewers twice — in 1986 and 1987 — made his major league debut with the Montreal Expos in 1993, appearing in four games with a pair of hits and three RBIs. But that would be it for his big league playing career.
Montoyo sat in a familiar spot in the Olympic Stadium dugout when addressing the media before Monday night's game, a 10-5 win for the Brewers. It was the same spot he was sitting in when former manager Felipe Alou asked him to pinch-hit for his first major league appearance against the Colorado Rockies.
"I got here late, like 7 o'clock or 7:10 or something. I said hello to Felipe and I put my uniform on and sat on the bench," Montoyo recalled. "Until the seventh inning when he said, 'If they bring the lefty you're going to go pinch-hit.'"
The Rockies brought in left-hander Gary Wayne and Montoyo stepped to the plate. He said there were no butterflies in his stomach when he hit the go-ahead single before closer John Wetteland preserved a 4-3 victory.
"There were butterflies when I went to play defense because I hadn't taken any groundballs or anything," said Montoyo, who will make his regular-season debut as a major league manager Thursday at home against the Detroit Tigers. "But Wetteland was lights out, 1-2-3 and game over. I was the hero."
A number of one-time Expos, including Alou, Larry Walker and Steve Rogers were on hand before the game to be commemorated for the team's 50th anniversary.
Montoyo's two hits with the Expos weren't part of the celebration, however.
Wilson, Brewers finalize deal
Reliever Alex Wilson and the Brewers have finalized a $750,000, one-year contract, a deal that includes $825,000 in performance bonuses.
The 32-year-old right-hander has a 3.23 ERA in six major league seasons, the past four with Detroit. He had attended spring training with Cleveland and opted out of his deal after being told he would not make the opening-day major league roster.
Brewers closer Corey Knebel is out indefinitely with a partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, the type of injury that sometimes ends in Tommy John surgery. He's expected to join Jeremy Jeffress, down with a sore right shoulder, on the injured list to open the season.
Milwaukee announced the deal Sunday.