Yankees top MLB payrolls, more than twice as large as Brewers' payroll

Going back to 2016, the average has increased just 1% over four offseasons, an average annual rise of 0.25%. The average went up 27% in the four years ending in 2012 and 9% in the four years through 2008.

MLB revenue is estimated to have increased at close to a 4% annual rate in recent years, but will drop sharply this year because of the impact of the new coronavirus. MLB’s 2021 revenue also will be impacted, according to Manfred.

Scott Boras, the sport’s most powerful agent, says the disparity in rate of increase should be addressed in collective bargaining for the labor deal that replaces the contract expiring in December 2021.

“When the revenues are going up 15% and salaries are going up 1%, we’ve got to really calculate the rights valuation and look at it in a way that allows for those rights to be exercised differently,” he said.