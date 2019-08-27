MILWAUKEE — When it rains, it pours.
A gloomy seventh inning went bad for the Milwaukee Brewers when Yadier Molina hit a tie-breaking two-run home run off the foul pole, and it got worse after a pop-up storm forced a rare rain delay at Miller Park. The St. Louis Cardinals kept hitting following the nine-minute pause and went on to a 6-3 victory Tuesday.
Molina homered twice and has hit three of his seven home runs this season over the past two nights, both Cardinals victories against a Brewers team at risk of falling out of the NL postseason picture. Milwaukee is 6½ games back of St. Louis in the NL Central and 3½ games back of the Chicago Cubs for the second wild card.
Last season, when it took an eight-game winning streak, including a victory in Game 163 against the Cubs, to clinch a division title, the Brewers were never more than six games out of first place.
Junior Guerra worked a 1-2-3 sixth inning before Matt Albers found trouble in the soggy seventh. Paul DeJong walked on five pitches before Molina turned on a sinker that was down and in, out of the strike zone, and managed to keep it just fair down the left-field line. When the baseball clanged off the foul pole, the Cardinals had a 3-1 lead.
Two batters later, with Harrison Bader at the plate, it began to pour and players were waved off the field by home-plate umpire and crew chief Alfonso Marquez while the roof closed and the grounds crew dried the dirt around the pitcher’s mound and home plate.
St. Louis added another run via Kolten Wong’s pinch-hit double when play resumed. That bit of insurance proved decisive when Brewers catcher Yasmani Grandal smashed a two-run home run off Andrew Miller in the eighth. It was Grandal’s second homer since the All-Star break.
But with Josh Hader idle in the bullpen, rookie Devin Williams pitched the ninth and the Cardinals reclaimed those two runs — Bader doubled home a run and Wong followed with an RBI single — before Williams recorded an out.
The rain delay was not completely unprecedented. In August 2012, a Phillies-Brewers game was delayed for seven minutes in a similar situation.
From the infirmary
As expected, Brewers third baseman Mike Moustakas was absent from the lineup with a sore left hand suffered on a scorching ground ball in the second inning of Monday’s loss. X-rays were negative. “He’s sore, as you’d expect,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “We’ll treat him and see how the next couple of days go.” ... Brewers right-hander Brandon Woodruff is on track to throw a bullpen session later this week at Wrigley Field. It would be his first mound work since going down with a left oblique strain in late July.
In the minors
The Class AAA San Antonio Missions reinstated catcher David Freitas from the injured list after missing eight games with an intercostal strain and started him as the designated hitter. Freitas entered the night leading the Pacific Coast League with a .386 average and is a candidate to be a September callup for the Brewers. ... Veteran right-hander Shelby Miller was granted his request for release from Class AAA. Miller surrendered five earned runs in 3⅓ innings on Monday night at Round Rock and logged a 4.79 ERA in five starts for the Missions.
Up next
Jack Flaherty (8-6, 3.32 ERA) takes the mound for the Cardinals in the three-game series finale. Flaherty is 2-2 with a 4.79 ERA in eight career starts against the Brewers. Jordan Lyles (8-8, 4.69) will make his sixth start with Milwaukee after being acquired from the Pirates last month. He tossed six hitless innings in his previous start on Friday against Arizona.
Brewers starter Adrian Houser limited the Cardinals to one run, which came on Molina’s first home run of the night, over five good innings but was lifted after five innings and 74 pitches in a 1-1 tie.