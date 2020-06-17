Would MLB fans view champ, stats as legit in 50-game season?

"I think a 50-game season is a joke. Sixty-five is a bit closer, but honestly, if you don't have three months of baseball, you don't have a season," he said.

Either way, he added, "I will be there in section 360, watching and rooting for the Orioles, seeing what's going on."

On a gorgeous Tuesday afternoon outside the locked gates of Progressive Field in Cleveland, co-workers Jenna Honsberger and Josiah Begg ate lunch next to the statue of Hall of Famer Larry Doby.

The COVID-19 pandemic has emptied the city's streets, which under normal circumstances would be filled with fans in the hours leading up to the first pitch between the Indians and Orioles.

At this point, an abbreviated season would bring a welcomed lift.

"I would like that. It would be better than nothing," the 30-year-old Honsberger said. "That would be something good for this city and for other cities."

And Begg would gladly take the Indians' first World Series crown since 1948.

"Look, you got two championships in 118, 119 years. I was a kid when '95 and '97 happened, and 2016 broke all of our hearts, and I mean in Cleveland you can't really complain about anything," he said.