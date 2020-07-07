Worry grows that COVID-19 testing delays could endanger baseball season

"There's a lot of hard work that goes into the logistics of setting this up," Counsell said. "There's going to be snags in this. I think we all know that. But I'm pleased with how it's gone so far."

Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly said players and staff were tested again Monday because of testing issues and they'd consider canceling workouts if the problem persisted.

"I can't say I'm that confident because I haven't been shown yet. It's kind of tough to be confident in something that hasn't proved to be foolproof," Betts said. "There's not a whole lot really I can do; it's out of my control. But it's in someone's control, and whoever's control it's in has to find a way to make it work or this whole operation may not be able to work."

The Cleveland Indians have not had any issues related to testing, but All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor said it's vital that teams get equal practice time before the season starts.