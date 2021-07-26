With trade deadline looming, Brewers may seek help in bullpen and at first base

MILWAUKEE — Major League Baseball's trade deadline is less than five days away and the Milwaukee Brewers are all but certain to be buyers this season.

They hold a comfortable yet hardly insurmountable 6½-game lead over second-place Cincinnati in the NL Central Division.

Whether or not president of baseball operations David Stearns, general manager Matt Arnold and the rest of front office staff is able to find the right fit before 3 p.m. Friday remains to be seen. Here's a look at the team's two biggest needs as it looks to lock down a franchise-record fourth consecutive postseason appearance:

Bullpen depth: There is an adage in baseball that a team "can never have enough pitching" — and that's never been more true than this season as teams try to keep their pitchers healthy through the return to a traditional 162-game season.

Managing workloads is easy to do with starters and Milwaukee has had success employing a six-man rotation in 2021, but the process becomes more complicated for relievers, whose usage depends on in-game circumstances and can't be scheduled.