With trade deadline looming, Brewers may seek help in bullpen and at first base

MILWAUKEE — Major League Baseball's trade deadline is less than five days away and the Milwaukee Brewers are all but certain to be buyers this season.
They hold a comfortable yet hardly insurmountable 6½-game lead over second-place Cincinnati in the NL Central Division.
Whether or not president of baseball operations David Stearns, general manager Matt Arnold and the rest of front office staff is able to find the right fit before 3 p.m. Friday remains to be seen. Here's a look at the team's two biggest needs as it looks to lock down a franchise-record fourth consecutive postseason appearance:
Bullpen depth: There is an adage in baseball that a team "can never have enough pitching" — and that's never been more true than this season as teams try to keep their pitchers healthy through the return to a traditional 162-game season.
Managing workloads is easy to do with starters and Milwaukee has had success employing a six-man rotation in 2021, but the process becomes more complicated for relievers, whose usage depends on in-game circumstances and can't be scheduled.
Stearns lost two key members of the bullpen when he traded J.P. Feyereisen and Drew Rasmussen to Tampa Bay for shortstop Willy Adames in May. Right-hander Trevor Richards also came back in that deal and provided some valuable innings but was since been dealt again to Toronto for first baseman Rowdy Tellez.
Milwaukee's relief depth took another hit when right-hander Devin Williams landed on the injured list last week, leaving Brad Boxberger, Jake Cousins and Hunter Strickland to carry the bulk of the load in bridging the gap between the starters and closer Josh Hader.
Williams is expected back soon and the Brewers could dip into their stockpile of minor league arms to help down the stretch, much like they did with current starters Corbin Burnes, Freddy Peralta and Brandon Woodruff during their run to the 2018 NLCS. But the odds are good Stearns adds at least one arm this week.
Potential targets: Right-hander Raisel Iglesias, Angels; right-hander Ian Kennedy, Rangers; right-hander Kendall Graveman, Mariners.
First base: This is the Brewers' biggest offensive need and, aside from Christian Yelich's ongoing struggles, their biggest weakness.
Keston Hiura has shown no signs of shaking out of his own season-long funk and went into the off-day Monday batting .168 with four home runs and a .565 OPS in 57 games. He is 0-for-10 with seven strikeouts in his last 10 plate appearances.
Tellez is coming off a big weekend that saw him go 6-for-11 with two home runs and five RBIs and is hitting .333/.433/.625 with a 1.058 OPS in 12 games since the trade. He's likely not the long-term solution but does provide the Brewers some room to maneuver if the right deal doesn't develop.
The Brewers also hope to get Daniel Vogelbach and Travis Shaw back in time for the stretch run, which would provide even more coverage at the position if Hiura isn't able to turn his season around.
One thing to keep in mind: Shaw, Tellez and Vogelbach are all left-handed hitters and while left-handed power plays well at American Family Field, the lineup would benefit from some balance.
In an interview with MLB Network Radio over the weekend, Arnold confirmed the Brewers were looking to bolster their offense but weren't going to make a move for the sake of making a move.
"If there's an opportunity to augment our offense, we'll look to do that and to that responsibly," Arnold said.
Potential targets: Jesus Aguilar, Marlins; C.J. Cron, Rockies; Trey Mancini, Orioles.