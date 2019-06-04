The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers will become the Wisconsin Udder Tuggers on June 20, Salute to Cows Night in celebration of Dairy Month, the team announced.
The team is a Class A minor league affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers that plays its games in Appleton.
The team said in a news release that the jerseys will be available in an online charity auction with proceeds going to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Charity Fund through www.timberrattlersauctions.com.
"We started Salute to Cows several years ago and it has been one of our biggest nights of every season," Timber Rattlers president Rob Zerjav said in the release. "The dairy industry is still very important to the state of Wisconsin and the change to the Udder Tuggers for the night is our way to show support for the dairy industry and also a nod to the dairy farmers of the past. We hope our fans have fun with the new twist on the night."
INTRODUCING: The Wisconsin Udder Tuggers 🐄🧀🥛— Timber Rattlers (@TimberRattlers) June 3, 2019
The team will be changing their name and wearing this udderly amazing uniform on Salute to Cows Night - June 20th! #TRatNation #SaluteToCows #UdderTuggers pic.twitter.com/oQH7TbuQeq
The first 1,000 fans to attend the game on that night will receive a Timber Rattlers beach towel from Agropur, Simon's Specialty Cheese, and biPro.
Tickets are available online, over the phone at (920) 733-4152 or (800) WI-TIMBER and in person.