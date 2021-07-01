Willy Adames' offensive outburst sparking Brewers' surge

“Pick a great spot to hit a home run, and that’s where the home runs have come,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “That’s what’s been truly incredible about his performance.”

Adames has made equally large contributions with his outgoing personality. When the Brewers announced the trade, outfielder Avisaíl García let his teammates know what to expect because he had played with Adames in Tampa Bay.

“That’s a guy you want to be around,” García said at the time. “Always happy, always cheering for the guys. You never see him down. We always see him working hard and playing hard. That’s what we’re getting, and I’m excited for it.”

Adames has been every bit as advertised in that regard.

“The energy he’s bringing to the Brew Crew right now is just fun,” infielder Luis Urías said. “It’s amazing.”

Adames’ impact was apparent this week as the Brewers posted their first home sweep of the Cubs since April 2013.

After the Brewers won the opening game of the series Monday by scoring 10 runs in the eighth, Adames called it “one of the best wins I’ve ever been a part of.” That's a bold comment considering he played in the World Series last season.