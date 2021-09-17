Willy Adames likely to return to Brewers lineup on Monday

MILWAUKEE — Willy Adames went through a full workout Friday afternoon and should be back in the Brewers' lineup Monday, when Milwaukee opens a four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field.

The shortstop and offensive spark plug has been sidelined since Sept. 5, when he aggravated a left quadriceps muscle that had been bothering him off and on since early August.

Friday marked the first day was eligible to come off the injured list but manager Craig Counsell said the plan is to give Adames two more days in order to make sure this doesn't become an issue down the stretch or during the postseason.

"He's doing great," Counsell said. "He looks good, for sure. He was very active, taking ground balls, running and kind of where you want him to be.

"This is just part of the progression. I don't think there's any doubt that he's doing really good. The plan right now is one more day of what he just did today tomorrow, a light day on Sunday and then he should be good to go."