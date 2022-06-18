Willy Adames, Hunter Renfroe homer again, Brewers belt Reds

CINCINNATI — Willy Adames and Hunter Renfroe both homered for the second straight day, rookie Jason Alexander earned his first career win and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-3 on Saturday.

Jace Peterson drove in two runs with a sixth-inning double on a chopper over the head of leaping first baseman Mike Moustakas, and Milwaukee won a second straight game for the first time this month.

The roller-coaster Reds have lost three straight after a three-game winning streak, which followed a four-game slide.

Alexander (1-0) allowed one unearned run through five innings of his fourth start before giving up four hits and two runs in the sixth. Overall, he allowed eight hits and three runs, two earned, with one walk and two strikeouts in 5⅔ innings.

Miguel Sánchez inherited runners on first and third with two outs and got pinch hitter TJ Friedl to pop out. Trevor Kelly pitched a hitless 1⅔ innings before Hoby Milner got the final four outs.

Adames gave the Brewers a 3-0 lead with a two-run home run in their three-run third inning, his team-high 13th homer this season..

Graham Ashcraft struggled for the second straight game after dominating his first four outings. Milwaukee got to Ashcraft (3-1) for eight hits and six runs with two walks and four strikeouts in five innings. He’s been knocked around for 17 hits and 10 runs in 9⅔ innings over his last two starts after limiting opponents to 15 hits and three runs in 23⅔ innings over his first four appearances.

Renfroe led off the seventh with a shot over the left field wall against Luis Cessa.

From the infirmary

Brewers: Right-hander Brandon Woodruff (right ankle sprain, Raynaud’s syndrome) was scheduled to throw about 50 pitches in his first rehab appearance for Class AAA Nashville at Memphis on Saturday. ... Second baseman Kolten Wong (right calf) suffered what manager Craig Counsell described as a “little bit of a setback,” which is likely to keep Wong from being activated as hoped for Monday’s start of a homestand.

Reds: Left-hander Nick Lodolo (low back strain) was scheduled to throw 50-55 pitches in a rehab start for Class AAA Louisville at Durham on Saturday. ... After sitting out Friday’s Louisville game, infielder Donovan Solano (left hamstring strain) was seven games into his rehab assignment. Solano was hitting .333 (7-for-21) with three doubles and two RBIs over five starts at third base and two as designated hitter.

Up next

Brewers: Right-hander Adrian Houser (3-7) is 0-5 with a 4.79 ERA over his last seven starts since a 10-5 win over the Reds on May 5 in Milwaukee.

Reds: Left-hander Mike Minor (1-2) is making his fourth start since coming off the injured list. He is 4-2 with a 2.20 ERA over seven career starts against the Brewers.