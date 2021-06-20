Willy Adames homers in ninth inning as Brewers defeat Rockies, ending 5-game skid

DENVER — Willy Adames had four hits, including a go-ahead two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers rallied to beat the Colorado Rockies 6-5 on Saturday night.

Adames also had three doubles and finished with three RBIs for the Brewers, who snapped a five-game skid as well as a seven-game losing streak to the Rockies.

"It was a great, great night and the home run, it couldn't be in a bigger spot and it was a tough spot," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "He was down in the count, but as he did all night, he put a great swing on the ball in a spot where we sorely needed it."

Raimel Tapia, Yonathan Daza, Trevor Story and Ryan McMahon each had two hits and Charlie Blackmon drove in two with groundouts for the Rockies, who saw their season-high five-game winning streak snapped. Tapia extended his hitting streak to 16 games, the longest active streak in the majors.

The Rockies turned to five relievers after losing starter Austin Gomber to injury early in the game.

Tyler Kinley (1-1) allowed a one-out single to Luis Urías before Adames drove a 1-2 offering over the right-center field fence into the Rockies bullpen for his ninth home run of the season.