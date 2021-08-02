Will he be worth $1? John Axford rejoins Brewers in trade with Blue Jays

And the Brewers are 42-20 since he's come aboard.

Feyereisen continues to produce with Tampa. He's appeared in 21 games for the Rays. Posting a 2.42 ERA with three saves while Rasmussen has a 4.12 ERA in 11 outings.

June 12: RHP Hunter Strickland (from LA Angels for cash considerations)

Strickland had already played for two teams this season when Milwaukee acquired him. He got off to a good start with Tampa (1.69 ERA, 13 games) but was knocked around a bit in nine outings with the Angels (9.94 ERA).

With the Brewers, he's been lights-out, having compiled a 1.76 ERA in 14 outings before landing in the COVID-19 protocol over the weekend.

June 25: RHP Jandal Gustave (with OF Troy Stokes, Jr. from Pirates for C Samuel Escudero)

Gustave was acquired to provide depth as injuries and innings piled up for Milwaukee's relief corps but he's used the opportunity to establish himself as an important part of that group by not allowing a run in six appearances before he, too, was sidelined by COVID-19 last weekend,

July 6: INF Rowdy Tellez (from Toronto for Richards and RHP Bowden Francis)