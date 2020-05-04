Widespread COVID-19 coronavirus testing remains major hurdle for return of major team sports

Some health care officials have said an equally problematic issue is a shortfall of personal protective equipment — masks, gowns, gloves and the like — that are needed by the people tasked with administering the tests.

“We don’t want to use a disproportionate number of testing resources if it’s limited,” NFL lead counsel Jeff Pash said. “We want to make sure that we’re testing people in an appropriate way if we do it and have clear and consistent standards. I think that we very much would take our guidance on that from the medical and public health experts.”

Dr. Rebekah Gee, Louisiana’s former health secretary and CEO of Louisiana State University’s health services division, said reopening of sports should not be considered until the country gets a handle on the sickest people through testing and contact tracing.

“I’m a huge (New Orleans) Saints fan and I want to go to the Superdome too,” Gee said. “But am I willing to risk my life for this? No, I’m not. We’ve got to be smart and shouldn’t be giving people false reassurances.”