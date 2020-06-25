Whole new ballgame in 60-game season for Brewers

MILWAUKEE — At long last, it’s time to play ball.
More than three months after the COVID-19 pandemic brought baseball and most aspects of everyday life to a screeching halt and after more than a month of contentious, bitter and fruitless negotiations, Major League Baseball is ready for its return.
The Major League Baseball Players’ Association voted to accept the schedule imposed by MLB per terms of the original March 26 agreement that guided the original suspension of activities. Players are expected to report for the start of “Spring Training 2.0” on July 1 with a 60-game regular season slated to begin on either July 23 or 24.
As a result of the pandemic, which is still a cause for concern, as well as the abbreviated nature of the new schedule, baseball will take on a significantly different look when pitchers and catchers report to open camp.
Here’s what is known so far:
Getting started
Players will report on July 1 for the start of an abbreviated preseason. Most of those workouts will be held at teams’ home stadiums instead of their spring training complexes in Arizona and Florida.
Schedule
In order to limit travel, teams will play a 60-game season primarily against divisional opponents, with interleague contests against teams in their counterpart division. The Milwaukee Brewers will play 10 games against each of their NL Central opponents — five home and five away — and 20 games against teams from the AL Central. The regular season will end on Sept. 27.
Rosters
Teams will be allowed 60 eligible players — their 40-man roster and 20 additional players on a “taxi squad” — when camps begin and can have 30 players on their active rosters for the first two weeks of the season, 28 for the next two weeks and 26 for the remainder of the season. There will be no expanded rosters in September.
The trade deadline will be pushed to Aug. 31 and the postseason eligibility deadline will be Sept. 15.
Postseason format
Despite the talk of an expanded playoff field, the lack of agreement between the owners and players means this year’s postseason will be the same as its been since 2012: six teams — three division winners and two wild card entrants — from each league, with the wild card teams meeting in a one-game elimination to advance to the divisional series against the division champion with the best record.
The playoffs are scheduled to begin Sept. 29 and run through the end of October.
Rule changes
Universal DH: National League teams will be allowed to utilize a designated hitter, a move intended to minimize risk to pitchers during a shortened season.
Three-batter minimums: The previously-announced rule will remain in place, meaning relief pitchers who enter a game must face at least three batters or finish an inning before being replaced. The rule change that would have prohibited position players from pitching in blowouts will not be in effect this season.
Extra innings: To speed up games in an effort to minimize interaction as well as avoid marathon games that could lead to injury, extra innings during the regular season will begin with a runner at second base.
The designated runner will be the player who made the last out in the previous inning; should he score, the run will be counted as unearned.
Suspended games: Any game halted before becoming official (fewer than five innings will be continued at a later date instead of being replayed from the beginning.
Health and safety
The games will be played in empty stadiums as a precaution against further spread of the coronavirus and without a “bubble” to protect players and staff such as the NBA and NHL plan to utilize. Baseball plans to implement its own lengthy list of health and safety precautions in the hopes of minimizing the risk of an outbreak that would derail the season.
All players, coaches and support staff will be tested at the outset of preseason workouts and every other day thereafter, throughout the regular season and playoffs. In addition, players will have their temperature checked twice a day and undergo antibody testing once a month.
To comply with social distancing measures, players and staff not participating in games will be required to sit in the stands at least six feet apart; non-player personnel in the dugout and bullpen will be required to wear masks at all times. The traditional pregame exchange of lineup cards also is being eliminated and celebratory contact such as high-fives, fist-bumps, handshakes and hugs is prohibited.
Fighting is against the rules, too. Any player or manager who gets within six feet of an umpire or member of the opposing team during an argument will be ejected immediately and subject to fines or a suspension.
Also prohibited: chewing or spitting tobacco or sunflower seeds (players will be allowed to chew gum).
If a player does test positive for COVID-19, has confirmed contact with someone who does or exhibits symptoms consistent with COVID-19, he will be placed on a special injured list with no minimum or maximum duration; will be required to go into self-isolation; and will not be allowed to return until receiving two negative tests.
Players suffering standard baseball-related injuries will be placed on a 10-day injured list while the 60-day list will be reduced to 45 games.
Should a team’s home city experience a widespread COVID-19 outbreak, the league reserves the right to relocate teams to neutral sites.
