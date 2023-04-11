The Milwaukee Brewers, despite being shut out Monday night for the third time in their first 10 games of the season, are off to one of their best starts in decades.

The Brewers slipped to 7-3 after the 3-0 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, but they maintained their spot atop the National League standings as they wrapped up their best 10-game start to a season since the 2019 campaign.

Milwaukee has opened with a better record just three times in franchise history, starting out 8-2 in 2019 and 2014, while getting off to its best start in 1987 by opening 10-0 and winning 13 straight to kick off the season.

Six other Brewers squads have opened seasons with a 7-3 mark, and with this season's team holding a slim lead in the NL Central Division, here's a look at how Milwaukee fared after previous strong starts.

2019

First 10 games: 8-2

Final record: 89-73

Division standing: 2nd in NL Central

Playoff hunt: The Brewers reached the playoffs but fell in the NL Wild Card game to the Washington Nationals 4-3 on the road to end their season.

2014

First 10 games: 8-2

Final record: 82-80

Division standing: 3rd in NL Central

Playoff hunt: Despite getting off to their best start since 1987, the Brewers missed the playoffs for the 30th time in 32 seasons.

1998

First 10 games: 7-3

Final record: 74-88

Division standing: 5th in NL Central

Playoff hunt: In their first season in the NL, the Brewers missed the playoffs for the 16th straight season after finishing the year below .500.

1995

First 10 games: 7-3

Final record: 65-79

Division standing: 4th in AL Central

Playoff hunt: Finishing below .500 for the third straight year, the Brewers fell short of the playoffs for the 13 consecutive season.

1987

First 10 games: 10-0

Final record: 91-71

Division standing: 3rd in AL East

Playoff hunt: The hottest start in franchise history wasn't enough to propel the Brewers back to the postseason for the first time since they lost the World Series in 1982. After opening the year 13-0, Milwaukee improved to 20-3 with a 5-game lead in the division standings before dropping 12 straight and 18 of 20 to fall 6 games back in the AL East race.

1979

First 10 games: 7-3

Final record: 95-66

Division standing: 2nd in AL East

Playoff hunt: In their 10th season in Milwaukee, the Brewers finished the year still looking for the franchise's first playoff appearance.

1977

First 10 games: 7-3

Final record: 67-95

Division standing: 6th in AL East

Playoff hunt: The strong start didn't carry over through the season as the Brewers missed the postseason for their eighth straight year in Milwaukee.

1976

First 10 games: 7-3

Final record: 66-95

Division standing: 6th in AL East

Playoff hunt: The Brewers finished in last place in their division for the third time in their first seven seasons in Milwaukee.

1974

First 10 games: 7-3

Final record: 76-86

Division standing: 5th in AL East

Playoff hunt: In their fifth season in Milwaukee, the Brewers got off to their best start in franchise history to date, but it wasn't enough to keep them out of the division cellar.

