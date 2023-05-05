The Milwaukee Brewers will be looking to snap a season-long four-game skid and bounce back from a sweep at the hands of the Colorado Rockies when they kick off a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants on Friday night in California.

With Milwaukee (18-13) entering play on Friday trailing the Pittsburgh Pirates (20-12) by 1.5 games in the NL Central Division, the Brewers will need to make the most of their three-game series against the struggling Giants (13-17) to keep pace in the division race.

As the Brewers try to get back on track after dropping their second series away from home this season, here's what you should know about the final stop on their trip.

The basics

Schedule

Friday: 9:15 p.m.

Saturday: 6:15 p.m.

Sunday: 3:05 p.m.

Stadium: Oracle Park

Capacity: 41,915

Opened: 2000

Notes: The Brewers went 1-3 at Oracle Park during the 2022 season, winning the series opener 3-2 in 10 innings before dropping the final three games in San Francisco. The win in the opening game pushed the Brewers' lead in the NL Central to 3 games in mid-July, but the three straight losses dropped their division lead to a ½ game. The Brewers' offense was able to put up five runs in the second and fourth games of the series but it wasn't enough as Milwaukee fell 8-5 and 9-5, respectively. In a pitching duel in the third game, the Brewers lost 2-1 despite starter Eric Lauer giving up just two hits and one earned run over seven innings.

Taking the mound

Right hander Corbin Burnes is scheduled to start for Milwaukee in the series opener on Friday night, while lefty Sean Manaea is slated to toe the rubber for San Francisco. The 28-year-old Burnes enters the game with a 3-1 record in six appearances this season with a 4.01 ERA. The 31-year-old Manaea, who was teammates with Brewers' utilityman Mike Brosseau at Andrean High School in Indiana, is 0-1 in four starts with a 7.85 ERA.

In the second game of the series, righty Colin Rea, 32, will take the mound with an 0-2 record and 4.79 ERA as he squares off against Giants righty Alex Cobb, 35, who enters with a 1-1 record and 2.43 ERA.

The Brewers have not yet announced who will take the mound in the series finale on Sunday, but the Giants are planning to start 33-year-old righty Ross Stripling, who enters the series 0-1 on the season with a 6.10 ERA in six appearances, including three starts.

The Giants enter the series with the team's pitching staff 19th in the 30-team league with a 4.59 ERA and 24th in batting average against at .262. The Brewers' staff, meanwhile, is tied with the Pirates for eighth in baseball with a 3.60 ERA and ranks 13th with a batting average against of .241.

At the plate

While the Brewers have had more success on the mound than the Giants so far this season, both teams currently find themselves in the middle of the pack as they struggle to produce consistently at the plate, with one exception — home runs.

San Francisco has blasted 49 homers over its first 30 games, good for fourth in baseball behind the MLB-leading Tampa Bay Rays with 67 and the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers each with 54. Milwaukee, which finished third in all of baseball last season with 219 home runs, enters play Friday tied for 13th with the Toronto Blue Jays at 36 homers.

Outside of the Giants' home run production, neither team has stood out on offense over the first five weeks of the season. The Brewers enter the series at 17th with a .242 batting average, just above the Giants, who sit in a tie for 18th with the Dodgers at .241.

The story isn't much different when it comes to run production with Milwaukee in a four-way tie for 14th place with 137 runs scored and San Francisco trailing close behind in a tie with the St. Louis Cardinals for 18th place with 135 runs.

Entering the series on a seven-game hitting streak, first baseman Rowdy Tellez has been on a tear for the Brewers over his last 18 games with seven home runs and 17 RBIs while hitting .317 during that stretch. The 28-year-old Tellez, who leads Milwaukee with nine homers and 22 RBIs on the year, is batting .258 over 28 games this season. Catcher William Contreras, 25, leads the Brewers with a .282 average to go along with six doubles, a home run and eight RBIs on the season.

Second baseman Thairo Estrada leads the Giants with a .342 average and has four home runs and 10 RBIs so far this season. Third baseman J.D. Davis leads San Francisco with 17 RBIs while tying first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. for the team lead in home runs with with six on the year.

