The Milwaukee Brewers will be looking to snap a season-long four-game skid and bounce back from a sweep at the hands of the Colorado Rockies when they kick off a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants on Friday night in California.
With Milwaukee (18-13) entering play on Friday trailing the Pittsburgh Pirates (20-12) by 1.5 games in the NL Central Division, the Brewers will need to make the most of their three-game series against the struggling Giants (13-17) to keep pace in the division race.
As the Brewers try to get back on track after dropping their second series away from home this season, here's what you should know about the final stop on their trip.
The basics Schedule
Notes: The Brewers went 1-3 at Oracle Park during the 2022 season, winning the series opener 3-2 in 10 innings before dropping the final three games in San Francisco. The win in the opening game pushed the Brewers' lead in the NL Central to 3 games in mid-July, but the three straight losses dropped their division lead to a ½ game. The Brewers' offense was able to put up five runs in the second and fourth games of the series but it wasn't enough as Milwaukee fell 8-5 and 9-5, respectively. In a pitching duel in the third game, the Brewers lost 2-1 despite starter Eric Lauer giving up just two hits and one earned run over seven innings. Taking the mound
Right hander Corbin Burnes is scheduled to start for Milwaukee in the series opener on Friday night, while lefty Sean Manaea is slated to toe the rubber for San Francisco. The 28-year-old Burnes enters the game with a 3-1 record in six appearances this season with a 4.01 ERA. The 31-year-old Manaea, who was teammates with Brewers' utilityman Mike Brosseau at Andrean High School in Indiana, is 0-1 in four starts with a 7.85 ERA.
In the second game of the series, righty Colin Rea, 32, will take the mound with an 0-2 record and 4.79 ERA as he squares off against Giants righty Alex Cobb, 35, who enters with a 1-1 record and 2.43 ERA.
The Brewers have not yet announced who will take the mound in the series finale on Sunday, but the Giants are planning to start 33-year-old righty Ross Stripling, who enters the series 0-1 on the season with a 6.10 ERA in six appearances, including three starts.
The Giants enter the series with the team's pitching staff 19th in the 30-team league with a 4.59 ERA and 24th in batting average against at .262. The Brewers' staff, meanwhile, is tied with the Pirates for eighth in baseball with a 3.60 ERA and ranks 13th with a batting average against of .241.
At the plate
While the Brewers have had more success on the mound than the Giants so far this season, both teams currently find themselves in the middle of the pack as they struggle to produce consistently at the plate, with one exception — home runs.
San Francisco has blasted 49 homers over its first 30 games, good for fourth in baseball behind the MLB-leading Tampa Bay Rays with 67 and the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers each with 54. Milwaukee, which finished third in all of baseball last season with 219 home runs, enters play Friday tied for 13th with the Toronto Blue Jays at 36 homers.
Outside of the Giants' home run production, neither team has stood out on offense over the first five weeks of the season. The Brewers enter the series at 17th with a .242 batting average, just above the Giants, who sit in a tie for 18th with the Dodgers at .241.
The story isn't much different when it comes to run production with Milwaukee in a four-way tie for 14th place with 137 runs scored and San Francisco trailing close behind in a tie with the St. Louis Cardinals for 18th place with 135 runs.
Entering the series on a seven-game hitting streak, first baseman Rowdy Tellez has been on a tear for the Brewers over his last 18 games with seven home runs and 17 RBIs while hitting .317 during that stretch. The 28-year-old Tellez, who leads Milwaukee with nine homers and 22 RBIs on the year, is batting .258 over 28 games this season. Catcher William Contreras, 25, leads the Brewers with a .282 average to go along with six doubles, a home run and eight RBIs on the season.
Second baseman Thairo Estrada leads the Giants with a .342 average and has four home runs and 10 RBIs so far this season. Third baseman J.D. Davis leads San Francisco with 17 RBIs while tying first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. for the team lead in home runs with with six on the year.
Follow the Milwaukee Brewers' 2023 season as it unfolds
March 30: Cubs 4, Brewers 0
Chicago second baseman Nico Hoerner scores past Milwaukee catcher William Contreras on a single by Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson during a four-run third inning in the
Cubs' 4-0 win over the Brewers on Opening Day, March 30, 2023, at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Brewers starter Corbin Burnes picked up his first loss of the year after giving up four earned runs in five innings with three strikeouts, while Cubs starter Marcus Stroman earned the win after holding Milwaukee scoreless and striking out eight over six innings.
Erin Hooley, Associated Press
April 1: Brewers 3, Cubs 1
Milwaukee's William Contreras runs down the baseline after hitting an RBI single during the eighth inning of the
Brewers' 3-1 win over the Chicago Cubs on April 1, 2023, at Wrigley Field in Chicago. The Brewers scored all three of their runs in the eighth to pick up their first win of the season.
Quinn Harris, Associated Press
April 2: Brewers 9, Cubs 5
Milwaukee shortstop Willy Adames hits a single to during the sixth inning of the
Brewers' 9-5 win over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Starter Eric Lauer got the win for Milwaukee after giving up five hits and two earned runs over 5 1/3 innings.
Erin Hooley, Associated Press
April 3: Brewers 10, Mets 0
Milwaukee's Brice Turang laughs after being soaked by Willy Adames after the
Brewers' 10-0 win over the New York Mets in their home opener on April 3 at American Family Field in Milwaukee. Turang hit a grand slam to cap a seven-run fifth inning as the Brewers won their third straight game.
Aaron Gash, Associated Press
April 4: Brewers 9, Mets 0
Milwaukee's Rowdy Tellez celebrates after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of the
Brewers' 9-0 win over the New York Mets on April 4 in Milwaukee. With Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon on hand to throw out the first pitch, the Brewers started using a cheesehead in home run celebrations and they got a lot of mileage out of it, hitting back-to-back-back shots in the sixth inning and back-to-back blasts in the seventh.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
April 5: Brewers 7, Mets 6
Milwaukee's Garrett Mitchell reacts after hitting a walk-off home run in the ninth inning to propel the Brewers to a 6-7 win over the New York Mets on April 5 in Milwaukee. The Brewers swept the series, outscoring the Mets 26-6 over the three games.
Jeffrey Phelps, Associated Press
April 7: Brewers 4, Cardinals 0
Milwaukee's Brian Anderson is tagged out by St. Louis' Paul Goldschmidt after being caught in a rundown during the seventh inning of the
Brewers' 4-0 win over the Cardinals on April 7 in Milwaukee. Starter Brandon Woodruff earned the win after giving up four hits in 5 1/3 innings as the Brewers won their sixth straight game to improve to 6-1 on the year.
Aaron Gash, Associated Press
April 8: Cardinals 6, Brewers 0
Milwaukee starting pitcher Eric Lauer reacts after giving up a two-run home run to St. Louis' Jordan Walker during the third inning of the
Cardinals' 6-0 win over the Brewers on April 8 in Milwaukee. Lauer picked up his first loss of the season after surrendering six earned runs over four innings.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
April 9: Brewers 6, Cardinals 1
Milwaukee's Rowdy Tellez hits a two-run double during the seventh inning of the
Brewers' 6-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on April 9 in Milwaukee. Brewers starter Freddy Peralta earned his second win of the season after giving up four hits, one earned run and striking out seven over six innings.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
April 10: Diamondbacks 3, Brewers 0
Milwaukee's Willy Adames loses the ball after forcing out Arizona's Nick Ahmed while trying to turn a double play during the fourth inning of the
Diamondbacks' 3-0 win over the Brewers on April 10, 2023, in Phoenix. Adames was charged with an error on the play, but Milwaukee escaped the inning without surrendering a run. Brewers starter Wade Miley picked up his first loss of the season after giving up five hits and three earned runs over five innings.
Matt York, Associated Press
April 11: Brewers 7, Diamondbacks 1
Milwaukee's Mike Brosseau heads for first on a two-run double off Arizona relief pitcher Miguel Castro during the Brewers' 5-run seventh inning in a
7-1 win over the Diamondbacks on April 11, 2023, in Phoenix. Starter Corbin Burnes picked up his first win of the year, giving up just three hits and striking out eight batters over eight scoreless innings.
Ross D. Franklin, Associated Press
April 12: Diamondbacks 7, Brewers 3
Milwaukee catcher William Contreras tags out Arizona's Jake McCarthy trying to score a run on a ball hit by Alek Thomas for the final out in the third inning of the
Diamondbacks' 7-3 win over the Brewers on April 12, 2023, in Phoenix. Despite McCarthy failing to score on the play, Arizona scored three runs in the bottom of the third inning. Janson Junk, making his first start of the year, got the loss for Milwaukee after giving up seven hits and four earned runs in 4 2/3 innings.
Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
April 13: Brewers 4, Padres 3 (10 innings)
Milwaukee's Rowdy Tellez hits a sacrifice fly during the tenth inning to drive in Christian Yelich and put the Brewers ahead 4-3 over the San Diego Padres on April 13, 2023, in San Diego. Tellez also hit a two-run home run in the first inning as Milwaukee went on to
defeat San Diego 4-3 in 10 innings. Brewers reliever Devin Williams earned his second win of the year after striking out three in one scoreless inning of work.
Gregory Bull, Associated Press
April 14: Brewers 11, Padres 2
Milwaukee's Christian Yelich celebrates with teammate Willy Adames after hitting a home run during the second inning of the
Brewers' 11-2 win over the San Diego Padres on April 14, 2023, in San Diego. Milwaukee starter Eric Lauer earned his second win of the year after allowing five hits and one earned run while striking out five over six innings.
Gregory Bull, Associated Press
April 15: Padres 10, Brewers 3
San Diego's Xander Bogaerts reacts after scoring off an RBI-single by Jake Cronenworth during the first inning of the Padres' 10-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on April 15, 2023, in San Diego. Milwaukee starter Freddy Peralta picked up his first loss of the season after allowing nine hits and five earned runs over five innings.
Gregory Bull, Associated Press
April 16: Brewers 1, Padres 0
Milwaukee's Brian Anderson bats in the fourth inning of the
Brewers' 1-0 win over the San Diego Padres on April 16, 2023, in San Diego. Anderson drove in the only run of the game with a sacrifice fly in the second inning as Milwaukee took three of four games in the series.
Brandon Sloter, Associated Press
April 17: Brewers 7, Mariners 3
Milwaukee's Willy Adames runs the bases during the
Brewers' 7-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on April 17, 2023, in Seattle. Milwaukee starter Corbin Burnes picked up his second win of the season but left the game with a left pectoral strain after giving up two earned runs in 5 1/3 innings.
Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
April 18: Brewers 6, Mariners 5 (11 innings)
Milwaukee's Garrett Mitchell reacts as he injures his shoulder sliding into third base against Seattle's Eugenio Suarez during the tenth inning of the
Brewers' 6-5 win over the Mariners in extra innings on April 18, 2023, in Seattle. Mitchell could miss the rest of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery.
Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
April 19: Brewers 5, Mariners 3
Milwaukee's William Contreras scores during the seventh inning of the
Brewers' 5-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on April 19, 2023, in Seattle. The Brewers scored five runs in the seventh to erase the Mariners' 2-0 lead and take control of the game.
Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
April 21: Red Sox 5, Brewers 3
Milwaukee's Christian Yelich tosses his bat after striking out during the first inning of the
Brewers' 5-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox on April 21, 2023, in Milwaukee. The loss snapped Milwaukee's four-game winning streak that capped its 7-3 road trip.
Aaron Gash, Associated Press
April 22: Brewers 5, Red Sox 4
Milwaukee's Joey Wiemer makes a leaping catch during the eighth inning of the
Brewers' 5-4 win over the Boston Red Sox on April 22, 2023, in Milwaukee. Starter Wade Miley picked up his third win of the season for Milwaukee, giving up four hits and two earned runs in 5 innings of work.
Aaron Gash, Associated Press
April 23: Red Sox 12, Brewers 5
Boston's Alex Verdugo slides home safe against the late tag by Milwaukee's Victor Caratini during the first inning of the
Red Sox's 12-5 win over the Brewers on April 23, 2023, in Milwaukee. Boston scored nine runs in the top of the eighth inning to take control of the game, going on to win the series 2-1.
Jeffrey Phelps, Associated Press
April 24: Tigers 4, Brewers 2
Detroit's Eric Haase reacts after scoring against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning of the
Tigers' 4-23 win over the Brewers on April 24, 2023, in Milwaukee. The loss marked the first time of the season the Brewers dropped consecutive games.
Jeffrey Phelps, Associated Press
April 25: Tigers 4, Brewers 3
Milwaukee's Rowdy Tellez reacts to flying out during the first inning of the
Brewers' 4-3 loss to the Tigers on April 25, 2023, in Milwaukee. Tellez responded with a home run in the sixth inning but it wasn't enough as the Brewers dropped their third straight game.
Jeffrey Phelps, Associated Press
April 26: Brewers 6, Tigers 2
Milwaukee's Victor Caratini celebrates his home run during the third inning of the
Brewers' 6-2 win over the Detroit Tigers on April 26, 2023, in Milwaukee. The win ended the Brewers' first losing streak of the season at three games.
Kenny Yoo, Associated Press
April 28: Brewers 2, Angels 1
Milwaukee right fielder Joey Wiemer catches a fly ball by during the fourth inning of the
Brewers' 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels on April 28, 2023, in Milwaukee.
Jeffrey Phelps, Associated Press
April 29: Brewers 7, Angels 5
Milwaukee right fielder Joey Wiemer makes a diving catch during the sixth inning of the
Brewers' 7-5 win over the Los Angeles Angels on April 29, 2023, in Milwaukee. Starter Corbin Burnes earned his third win of the season after giving up five hits and one earned run while striking out five batters over six innings of work.
Jeffrey Phelps, Associated Press
April 30: Angels 3, Brewers 0
Milwaukee's Joey Wiemer, left, reacts after watching a solo home run hit by Los Angeles' Shohei Ohtani during the third inning of the
Angels' 3-0 win over the Brewers on April 30, 2023, in Milwaukee.
Aaron Gash, Associated Press
May 2: Rockies 3, Brewers 2
Milwaukee catcher William Contreras tags out Colorado's Randal Grichuk as he tries to score in the fourth inning of the
Rockies' 3-2 win over the Brewers on May 2, 2023, in Denver.
David Zalubowski, Associated Press
May 3: Rockies 7, Brewers 1
Milwaukee shortstop Willy Adames tags out Colorado's Ezequiel Tovar as he tries to steal second base in the third inning of the
Rockies' 7-1 win over the Brewers on May 3, 2023, in Denver.
David Zalubowski, Associated Press
May 4: Rockies 9, Brewers 6
Milwaukee relief pitcher Peter Strzelecki waits to be pulled from the mound after giving up a walk to Colorado's Brenton Doyle during the Rockies' five-run eighth inning in their 9-6 win over the Brewers on May 4, 2023, in Denver. Strzelecki picked up his second loss of the season after giving up three hits and five earned runs while securing just one out.
David Zalubowski, Associated Press
