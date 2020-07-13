Weighty issue no longer worries Brewers' Logan Morrison

Spitting, high-fives, tossing the ball around the diamond are all among the list no-no's this season. Eliminating those habits, many of which have been ingrained in players since their Little League days, isn't something that happens overnight.

“No one is perfect with this stuff, because when you’re asking for a lot of behavior modification from everybody, we’re all going to mess up a little bit, right?” Counsell said. “It’s really about just reminders from everybody and kind of vigilance for each other that we take care of each other and just remind each other of when we’re doing something that is (banned).

“It’s hard to break some of the habits that we all have. I think that is the best way to say it. That’s just kind of up to the group to keep reminding each other of. We’re not going to be perfect. You’re going to see things on TV during games, when we get into that segment, some of you are going to see somebody spit on TV. That’s gonna happen. We’re trying our best. Some of the habits that we all have are really hard to break.”

MLB's health and safety manual didn't specify penalties for infractions, leaving it up to the players to police themselves in some form or another.