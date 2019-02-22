Weather Alert

...FREEZING RAIN ON THE WAY FOR SATURDAY MORNING... .A MIXTURE OF SNOW, SLEET, AND FREEZING RAIN WILL MOVE EAST ACROSS SOUTHERN WISCONSIN FROM EARLY MORNING SATURDAY TO THE LATE MORNING. EXPECT ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF ONE TENTH TO ONE QUARTER OF AN INCH. LESSER ICE ACCUMULATIONS TOWARD CENTRAL WISCONSIN. TEMPERATURES WILL WARM ABOVE FREEZING BY AFTERNOON WITH RAIN THEN LIKELY. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. SNOW, SLEET, AND FREEZING RAIN CHANGING TO MOSTLY FREEZING RAIN THROUGH THE MORNING, THEN JUST RAIN BY MID DAY. ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF ONE TENTH TO ONE QUARTER OF AN INCH. LESSER ICE ACCUMULATIONS TOWARD CENTRAL WISCONSIN. TOTAL SNOW AND SLEET ACCUMULATIONS UNDER ONE INCH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN. * WHEN...FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST SATURDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON ICE COVERED ROADS AND SIDEWALKS FOR SATURDAY MORNING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW, SLEET OR FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&