PHOENIX — Not that anyone in Wisconsin will feel much sympathy, but it's been a pretty miserable spring so far for the Milwaukee Brewers.
Cool temperatures and frequent rain — including a storm system that dropped more than an inch of rain on the Phoenix metro area Thursday alone — have forced the Brewers to juggle their schedule during the first week of full-squad workouts.
The Brewers did get out on the field Friday afternoon despite lingering rain for some live batting practice and infield work, but much of the action so far has been limited to the batting cages and practice mounds, both of which are covered and protected from the elements.
With the team slated to open its Cactus League schedule Saturday afternoon against the Cubs in Mesa, manager Craig Counsell admitted there might be a few extra precautions taken, but he doesn't expect too many limitations.
"We haven't done some things," Counsell said. "For the position players, long, hard throws might be something you're a little concerned about. But we're good."
There are benefits to the weather, though, especially for pitching coach Chris Hook, bullpen coach Steve Karsay and hitting coach Andy Haines. All three are new to the team this season and still getting familiar with the roster — and vice versa.
“Getting new coaches in front of players as much as we can, and letting them hear their ideas is important,” Counsell said. “We want our new coaches to have different ideas. It’s just points of emphasis. Some are strategic. It’s just speeding up the comfort process. First impressions are very important."
Milwaukee's renovated facility has helped, too. The Brewers' new clubhouse is more than twice the size of the previous locker room, providing some much-appreciated breathing room. Players have also benefitted from an expanded weight room, treatment area and other amenities.
"So far, (the facility) has opened up the lines of communication within all parts of the organization," Counsell said. "That's been the best part so far."
The good news, for the Brewers at least, skies are expected to clear overnight, and Saturday's forecast calls for plenty of sun and a high in the mid-50s with temperatures climbing into the 70s throughout the next week.
"Everybody is dealing with the weather," Counsell said. "I know we've talked about it a bunch. It looks like the weather is going to turn tomorrow so we can stop talking about it."
Nelson getting closer
Right-hander Jimmy Nelson threw another bullpen session Friday as he works his way back to pitching in a major league game.
After missing all of last season recovering from shoulder surgery, Nelson is on a "normal" schedule this spring though Counsell said he would likely throw one extra live batting practice session before pitching in an actual game.
"We’re at a point where he’s pushing us,” Counsell said. “That’s how we want it to be. He’s on a schedule we set forth before spring training started, and we’re on schedule with him.”
Nelson did miss time earlier this week to travel home to Houston where his wife, Melissa, underwent a medical procedure related to her pregnancy with twins.
The procedure was successful, allowing Nelson a brief moment of relief, but he admitted that his mind is naturally with his wife.
“It’s tough, just because I’m here and she’s there. We both have our battles we’re fighting,” Nelson said. “I see how she felt for so long while I dealt with my process and my rehab stuff. She felt bad and helpless, even though nothing was her fault, and she was always helping me more than she knew.
“Now I see that feeling because I’m in that situation with her going through this. She’s taking it great. I’ve been really proud of her and how strong she’s been.”
Saturday lineup
Counsell said Manny Pina, Eric Thames, Cory Spangenberg and Tyler Saladino are among the regular position-players slated to see their first game action of the spring.
Right-hander Chase Anderson will get the start with Zach Davies also slated to make his spring debut though none of Milwaukee's pitchers are expected to work more than an inning.