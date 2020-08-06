Watch Now: Christian Yelich heats up with inside-the-park home run in Brewers' win over White Sox

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Milwaukee Brewers slugger Christian Yelich may have finally put his hitting woes behind him with a wild play in the fifth inning of the Brewers' 8-3 win over the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Entering Thursday's game with an .088 batting average and mired in one of the worst slumps of his career, the 2018 National League MVP drove a pitch from left hander Gio Gonzalez to deep left field, with the ball dropping just inside the line and just out of reach of left fielder Eloy Jimenez.

As Yelich sped around the bases, Jimenez fell toward the stands and became entangled with the netting, giving Yelich enough time to score easily and tie the game at 2-2.

Yelich reached base safely in five of his six plate appearances. In addition to the home run, he drew four walks and struck out once while scoring three of the Brewers' eight runs.