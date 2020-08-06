You are the owner of this article.
Watch Now: Christian Yelich heats up with inside-the-park home run in Brewers' win over White Sox
Watch Now: Christian Yelich heats up with inside-the-park home run in Brewers' win over White Sox

Christian Yelich - Inside-the-park home run Brewers vs. White Sox

Milwaukee's Christian Yelich watches after hitting a game-tying inside-the-park home run against the Chicago White Sox in the fifth inning Thursday night in Chicago.

 NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Milwaukee Brewers slugger Christian Yelich may have finally put his hitting woes behind him with a wild play in the fifth inning of the Brewers' 8-3 win over the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night at Guaranteed Rate Field. 

Entering Thursday's game with an .088 batting average and mired in one of the worst slumps of his career, the 2018 National League MVP drove a pitch from left hander Gio Gonzalez to deep left field, with the ball dropping just inside the line and just out of reach of left fielder Eloy Jimenez. 

As Yelich sped around the bases, Jimenez fell toward the stands and became entangled with the netting, giving Yelich enough time to score easily and tie the game at 2-2. 

Yelich reached base safely in five of his six plate appearances. In addition to the home run, he drew four walks and struck out once while scoring three of the Brewers' eight runs. 

Watch the video below as Brewers TV voices Bill Schroeder and Brian Anderson break down the wild series of events that led to Yelich's second home run of the season.

Yelich's inside-the-park home run was the 30th in franchise history. Ben Gamel was the last Milwaukee player to hit one, accomplishing the feat in the sixth inning of the Brewers' 4-2 loss to the Seattle Mariners on June 26, 2019, at Miller Park. 

