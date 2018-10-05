MILWAUKEE — Brewers manager Craig Counsell says left-hander Wade Miley will likely start Game 3 of the NL Division Series against the Colorado Rockies.
But with Miley also available out of the bullpen for Game 2, Counsell says it's possible Milwaukee might turn to another starter Sunday in Denver.
Miley signed as a free agent with the Brewers in the offseason. He was one of the team's most consistent pitchers, going 5-2 with a 2.57 ERA in 16 starts.
He was 3-0 with a 3.52 ERA in five September starts, though he has not pitched passed the fifth inning in his last four appearances.
Colorado manager Bud Black has said Kyle Freeland or German Marquez may start Game 3.
Game 2 lineups set
Right fielder Carlos Gonzalez will hit cleanup when the Colorado Rockies try to break out of their slump in Game 2 of the NL Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers.
The left-handed slugger moved up after hitting sixth in the order in a 3-2 loss in 10 innings in Game 1 on Thursday at Miller Park.
Manager Bud Black also inserted Gerardo Parra into the lineup, hitting sixth and playing in left. Parra has hits in both postseason games for Colorado. David Dahl, who started Game 1 in left, will come off the bench.
The Rockies have managed just six runs in three games since a 12-0 win over Washington on Sunday.
The top of the order hasn't changed with center fielder Charlie Blackmon, second baseman DJ LeMahieu and third baseman Nolan Arenado leading off. They're followed by Gonzalez, shortstop Trevor Story and Parra.
First baseman Ian Desmond, catcher Chris Iannetta and starter Tyler Anderson round out the lineup.
For the Brewers, Mike Moustakas has moved up one spot in the order to fifth, a day after driving in the winning run in Game 1.
Center fielder Lorenzo Cain, right fielder Christian Yelich and left fielder Ryan Braun top the lineup. First baseman Jesus Aguilar, Moustakas and shortstop Hernan Perez are next.
Second baseman Travis Shaw hits seventh after hitting cleanup in Game 1. He's followed by catcher Erik Kratz and starting pitcher Jhoulys Chacin.
Free beer at up for grabs in NLDS
As the Brewers and Rockies face off in the National League Division Series, the big brewing companies in their respective cities are squaring off to provide free beer in the winning team's community.
Suds from Milwaukee's Miller Brewing Company and Denver's Coors Brewing are at stake in what some are calling the 'beer series.' Both ballparks in Milwaukee and Denver are named for their brewing companies, which are both owned by MillerCoors.
So, if the Brewers win the series, fans in Milwaukee get a free Miller at participating bars Oct. 12. And, the same goes for Denver.
Each city has a long brewing history with Miller opening in 1855 and Coors founded in 1873 in suburban Golden, Colorado.