Vince Velasquez, J.T. Realmuto lift Phillies over Brewers

After Travis Shaw’s sacrifice fly cut it to 4-2, Neris entered. Avisail Garcia’s grounder drove in another run.

Neris then picked Garcia off first to end the inning and threw 36 pitches in the ninth to earn his sixth save in seven chances.

Daniel Vogelbach lined a double to start the ninth and Pablo Reyes ran for him. Neris struck out Luis Urias and Luke Maile swinging. Pinch-hitter Billy McKinney walked and Kolten Wong reached on an infield single to load the bases. Cain went down on a checked-swing to end the game.

“You have to win this game, especially when your closer does something like that,” Girardi said.

Realmuto crushed his third homer into the second deck in left to give the Phillies a 2-1 lead in the first.

Roman Quinn drove an RBI triple the opposite way in the second and scored on Velasquez’s infield grounder to make it 4-1. Both runs were unearned because of a throwing error on shortstop Luis Urias that allowed Odubel Herrera to reach second safely following his grounder.

Houser settled in nicely after the second and retired 13 in a row and 14 of his last 15 hitters.