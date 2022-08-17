Victor Caratini caps Brewers rally to even series with first-place Dodgers

MILWAUKEE — Victor Caratini hit a two-run single off Dodgers closer Craig Kimbrel in the 11th inning, rallying the Milwaukee Brewers over Los Angeles 5-4 on Tuesday night.

A sensational catch by Dodgers center fielder Chris Taylor in the 10th kept the game tied. Taylor homered in the seventh to make it 3-all.

Batting with the bases loaded and one out against Kimbrel (3-5), Caratini blooped a hit to right field that scored automatic runner Andrew McCutchen and Hunter Renfroe, who had reached on a bunt single.

The Brewers won despite getting just five hits off seven pitchers. The teams have split the first two games of a four-game set.

The Dodgers have lost two of three since a 12-game winning streak.

Justin Turner's run-scoring single off Milwaukee reliever Brent Suter (4-4) gave the Dodgers a 4-3 in the top of the 11th.

In a back-and-forth matchup, the Brewers nearly won in the 10th. With two outs and two on, McCutchen hit a liner deep into the left-center field gap that Taylor caught with a flying, backhanded grab. Reliever Alex Vesia stood behind the mound and yelled.

The Brewers jumped on Dodgers rookie starter Ryan Pepiot in the first. Christian Yelich drew a leadoff walk and Willy Adames followed with his 23rd homer.

Milwaukee starter Brandon Woodruff pitched four shutout innings before Joey Gallo tagged him for a lead-off homer in the fifth. It was the third homer for Gallo, who was inserted in the lineup in place of struggling Cody Bellinger, since coming to the Dodgers earlier this month in a trade deadline deal with the New York Yankees.

Mookie Betts followed two batters later with another solo homer to make it 2-all.

Yelich hit a solo homer in the fifth, ending his 0-for-26 slump. It was his first home run since July 2 at Pittsburgh and first at home since May 5.

Taylor’s solo home run in the seventh off Matt Bush pulled the Dodgers even again.

Woodruff gave up five hits and two runs in five innings. He walked two and struck out eight.

Pepiot, making his sixth start of the season, surrendered three hits and three runs in 4 2/3 innings. He walked five and had six strikeouts.

Trainer's room

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw didn’t make the trip to Milwaukee but has been throwing at his home in Texas, manager Dave Roberts said. Kershaw has been out since earlier this month with back soreness. … LHP Andrew Heaney, who sustained a left arm contusion after being struck by a comebacker that forced him to leave his last start in Kansas City on Saturday, threw a bullpen session on Tuesday and will make his next scheduled start on Thursday in the series finale, Roberts said.

Brewers: RHP Adrian Houser (right elbow) gave up five hits and three earned runs in a 28-pitch rehab outing with Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday. … C Omar Narváez (left quadriceps), who began a rehab assignment with Nashville, went 2-for-4 as the DH. He is expected to be behind the plate for Nashville on Wednesday.

Up next

Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (14-1, 2.24 ERA) is tied for second in the major leagues in wins. He’ll be making his first start vs. the Brewers.

Brewers: LHP Eric Lauer (8-4, 3.64) has gone 6-0 with a 2.56 ERA in nine career starts against the Dodgers. Lauer will make his 22nd start of the season.