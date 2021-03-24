 Skip to main content
Veteran catcher Manny Pina enjoying success at the plate this spring
BREWERS

PHOENIX — Manny Pina has seen a lot since first joining the Milwaukee Brewers in a 2015 trade that sent closer Francisco Rodriguez to the Detroit Tigers.

The team's longest-tenured player now that Ryan Braun is gone, the catcher has experienced the depths of the Brewers' 2016 tear-down, the team's rise to contention in 2017, falling just short of the World Series in 2018 and the back-to-back playoff appearances that followed.

His role has changed multiple times, bouncing back and forth between starting and backing up the likes of Yasmani Grandal and Omar Narvaez. Regardless of his playing time, Pina brings the same mentality any time he steps onto the field or into the clubhouse with a noticeable effect on teammates.

"Manny has a good day everyday," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "That's his personality. Every day’s a good day, no matter what it brings. I really think that’s a key to his success.”

It was also a key to Pina's offseason, which was spent rehabbing after he sustained a season-ending torn meniscus in his knee last August. He had to tap into that attitude again when he hurt his shoulder during a collision at the plate with the Padres' Tommy Pham earlier this month.

The injury looked worse than it was, but still kept Pina out a few days. He's made two appearances since and is batting .353 (6-for-17) with two home runs and four RBIs.

"I feel very good," Pina said. "I’m seeing the ball very well right now. If I see a good pitch I swing and that’s what I want to continue."

Pina is more impressed with the way his teammates have been hitting, especially Narvaez, who struggled last season after arriving in a trade with the Seattle Mariners.

The two catchers live in Central Florida during the offseason and worked out together frequently, with Pina doing is best to help Narvaez put his frustrating 2020 performance behind.

"I think he’s doing very good," Pina said. "If he can (keep) the approach he has right now, he’ll be the Omar we expect him to be."

Pina's also expecting big things from pitcher Freddy Peralta. Pina was behind the plate in 2018 when Peralta, then just 22 years old, was called up to make his major league debut in a spot start. He's been impressed with the way Peralta has developed in the years since; specifically, his growing arsenal of pitches.

"He's totally different now," Pina said. "If he can do what he’s shown here, I think he’s going to have a very good year and he’s going to help us a lot."

Pina had just six games of big league experience and hadn't gotten out of the minors in over four years when the Brewers acquired him and later gave him his first every day opportunity. He became emotional the following spring when he earned his first spot on an Opening Day roster and because of the organization's confidence in him, he's embraced the role not just of being the de facto senior statesmen, but also a trusted confidant for young, developing players.

It's a role he hopes to continue this year and well into the future.

"I feel proud (because) I'm the longest Brewer right now," Pina said. "It’s good when a young pitcher comes to you and asks you something, that makes me feel very good. I know I have experience so I can help the young guys coming up and even the guys who are here. I don’t feel like I”m 33. I feel strong and I feel healthy and I feel like this year, we’re going to be in a very good start."

On the field

Adrian Houser allowed seven runs to negate another powerful outburst from the Brewers' offense in a 9-7 loss to the Colorado Rockies at American Family Fields of Phoenix.

The right-hander struck out three and walked one but gave up nine hits over 3⅓ innings. He's allowed 10 runs in 6⅔ outings over his past two starts after allowing just one run with six strikeouts in his first three spring appearances.

"In the first inning we got our glove on three balls and didn’t get an out on any of them," Counsell said. "There’s little things; falling behind the first hitter 2-0 you get in trouble. At the same time, we make a play or two here or there and those are all zeroes."

The Brewers hit three home runs to boost their MLB-leading total to 41.

Kolten Wong opened the game with his third leadoff homer of the spring while Christian Yelich's grand slam highlighted a six-run third inning against Rockies starter Jon Gray.

Yelich is batting .450 (9-for-20) with three home runs and 10 RBIs with a 1.542 OPS in 10 Cactus League games. His grand slam was his sixth hit in his last nine at-bats.

"We’ve got a couple of guys swinging good," Counsell said. "Yeli took a bunch of good swings. Positive signs ... a lot of guys are in a good place."

Travis Shaw hit his second home run later in the inning to give the Brewers a 7-3 lead. The Rockies answered with five runs in the fourth against Houser, who allowed the first four batters to reach before striking out Garrett Hampton and giving way to Miguel Sanchez.

"That’s kind of the nature of what is going to happen to him sometimes," Counsell said. "The ball was on the ground and not at anybody today."

On deck

Left-hander Brett Anderson (1-1, 1.86 ERA) gets the nod as the Brewers face the San Francisco Giants in their second night game of spring Thursday at Scottsdale Stadium. Anderson allowed five hits but struck out six over four scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds in his last appearance and has walked just two batters over his first four outings.

Here’s everything you need to know as Milwaukee Brewers kick off spring training in Arizona

