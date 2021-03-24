Veteran catcher Manny Pina enjoying success at the plate this spring

"I feel very good," Pina said. "I’m seeing the ball very well right now. If I see a good pitch I swing and that’s what I want to continue."

Pina is more impressed with the way his teammates have been hitting, especially Narvaez, who struggled last season after arriving in a trade with the Seattle Mariners.

The two catchers live in Central Florida during the offseason and worked out together frequently, with Pina doing is best to help Narvaez put his frustrating 2020 performance behind.

"I think he’s doing very good," Pina said. "If he can (keep) the approach he has right now, he’ll be the Omar we expect him to be."

Pina's also expecting big things from pitcher Freddy Peralta. Pina was behind the plate in 2018 when Peralta, then just 22 years old, was called up to make his major league debut in a spot start. He's been impressed with the way Peralta has developed in the years since; specifically, his growing arsenal of pitches.

"He's totally different now," Pina said. "If he can do what he’s shown here, I think he’s going to have a very good year and he’s going to help us a lot."