Versatile pitcher Freddy Peralta's role 'is to get outs'

Peralta did a good job of that Monday night, retiring 12 of the 14 hitters he faced while covering the final four innings of Milwaukee's 4-2 loss to the Minnesota Twins. He allowed only one hit and one walk while striking out eight.

"With an outing like last night, Freddy Peralta can be a starter," Counsell said. "For now, his role is to get outs. He did a great job of getting outs last night. If he continues to have days like that, then we're going to have a lot of ways we can use him."

Peralta doesn't mind being flexible, especially if it's helping the team win.

"I go into the bullpen every day," Peralta said. "All I know is that I have to be ready for the situation. If they need me to throw one inning one day, I will be ready for one inning. If they want me to (throw) two or more, I'll be ready, too."

Braun returns

Ryan Braun was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and was back with the Brewers on Tuesday night.

Braun had been out since Aug. 2 because of an infection in his right index finger but had worked out with the team over the weekend before traveling to the alternate training site in Appleton, where he took part in an intrasquad game.