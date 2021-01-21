Utilityman Daniel Robertson agrees to $900K, 1-year deal with Brewers

MILWAUKEE — Utilityman Daniel Robertson has agreed to a $900,000, one-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers that allows him to earn an additional $400,000 in performance bonuses.

Robertson batted .333 with no homers and two RBIs in 17 games with the San Francisco Giants last season while making appearances at shortstop, second base, third base and the outfield. His contract was purchased from Tampa Bay on Aug. 23, and he had $157,808 in prorated earnings during the shortened season.

"I feel like the game's kind of evolving that way," Robertson said Thursday. "Organizations like to carry a couple of guys that are kind of that Swiss Army knife, who can do a bunch of things. I feel like five years ago, maybe a little bit longer, you had that one kind of guy, that (Ben) Zobrist kind of guy. The game's evolving and there's more guys that are putting themselves in that kind of situation or position."

Robertson, who turns 27 on March 22, had spent the previous three seasons with Tampa Bay and had played at least 74 games in each of them. The Oakland Athletics drafted him in the first round with the 34th overall pick in 2012.