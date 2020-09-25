Uphill battle: Brewers facing tough path to postseason after missed opportunity in St. Louis

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers squandered a golden opportunity Thursday night.
With two of their closest competitors in the National League playoff race idle, the Brewers opened their five-game series against the Cardinals with a 4-2 loss, dropping them two full games back on St. Louis for second place in the NL Central Division — and the guaranteed playoff berth that comes with it.
The Brewers have a chance to pull even in that race today when the play a doubleheader against the Cardinals at Busch Stadium.
Left-hander Brent Suter (2-0, 3.58 ERA) will start the opener, set for 4:15 p.m., with right-hander Josh Lindblom (2-3, 4.81) starting the second while right-handers Jack Flaherty (4-2, 4.84) and Daniel Ponce de Leon (0-3, 5.74) are scheduled to start for the Cardinals.
Flaherty struck out six but allowed nine runs in three innings in an 18-3 Brewers rout on Sept. 15 at Miller Park. He bounced back with six innings of one-run ball in his past outing and aside from the blow-up start at Milwaukee he's allowed more than one earned run in three of his seven other starts.
Ponce de Leon has struck out 18 over his past 11 innings, including nine in six innings against the Brewers on Sept. 14. He'll be pitching on short rest Friday.
The Brewers will be the home team in the opening contest to make up a game originally scheduled for July 31 at Miller Park, while the Cardinals will be the home team for the nightcap.
Even if Milwaukee can't get past the Cardinals this weekend, the Wild Card is still a possibility. Their loss Thursday left Brewers a game back of the Giants for the second spot, with the Phillies standing in between.
The Reds, who open a three-game series against the Twins tonight, have a half-game lead over San Francisco for the first wild card spot.
Here's a look at how the NL playoff race stands heading into Friday's slate of games, but first, a quick refresher on the expanded playoff format for 2020.
Qualification
Eight teams from each league will qualify for the postseason. As in previous years, the three divisional champions from each league, as well as two wild card teams qualify. In addition, under a format adopted by Major League Baseball and the MLB Players' Association, the three runners-up in each division will also make the playoff field, with the wild cards in each league being awarded to the teams with the highest winning percentage, regardless of division.
Seeding
The division winners will earn the top three seeds in each league, by order of winning percentage. Seeds 4-6 will go to the second-place teams while the wild cards will get the last two spots.
Format
Instead of the traditional winner-take-all Wild Card game of years past, all teams will open the playoffs with a three-game series. The top four seeds will host all three games in their home stadiums. The Division Series, League Championship Series and World Series will follow their traditional five- and seven-game formats but will be held at neutral sites this year, with American League games taking place at Petco Park in San Diego and Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The National League will use two Texas stadiums: Minute Maid Park in Houston and Globe Life Field, the Rangers' new park in Arlington, which will also host the World Series.
Schedule
Another big change to this year's postseason will be the elimination of days off through the first three rounds. There will still be off-days during the World Series between games three and four and five and six, as in years past, but all other series will be played in three, five and seven consecutive days.
In the American League, the Wild Card round will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 29 with the NL Wild Card series getting underway on Wednesday, Sept. 30. The AL Division Series will start on Monday, Oct. 5 and the NLDS gets underway Tuesday, Oct. 6 and the League Championship Series will start on Sunday, Oct. 11 (ALCS) and Monday, Oct. 12.
Game 1 of the 116th World Series will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 20.
So, where do the Brewers stand? Here's how the National League playoff race looks going into today's games.
(Through games Thursday)
NL Central standings
1. x-Cubs | 32 25 .561 ----
2. Cardinals | 28 26 .519 -2.5
3. Reds | 29 28 .509 -4.5 -3
4. BREWERS | 27 29 .482 -4.5
5. e-Pirates | 18 39 .316 -14
NL Wild Card standings:
1. Reds | 29 28 .509 ----
2. Giants | 28 28 .500 ----
3. Phillies | 28 29 .491 -0.5
4. BREWERS | 27 28 .491 -1.0
y-Clinched division championship
Current Playoff Pairings
No. 8 Giants (WC-2) vs. No. 1 Dodgers (W-1)
No. 7 Reds (WC-1) vs. No. 2 Braves (E-1)
No. 6 Marlins (E-2) vs. No. 3 Cubs (C-1)
No. 5 Cardinals (C-2) vs. No. 4 Padres (W-2)
SCOREBOARD
THURSDAY, SEPT. 24
Cardinals 4, Brewers 2
Rockies 5 Giants 4 (11 innings)
Marlins 4, Braves 2
FRIDAY, SEPT. 25
Brewers vs. Cardinals, 4:15 p.m. (DH)
Phillies at Rays, 5:40 p.m.
Marlins at Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Padres vs. Giants, 6:10 p.m. (DH)
SATURDAY, SEPT. 26
Marlins at Yankees, 12:05 p.m.
Phillies at Rays, 6:05 p.m.
Brewers at Cardinals, 6:15 p.m.
Padres at Giants, 8:15 p.m.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 27
Padres at Giants, 2:05 p.m.
Marlins at Yankees, 2:05 p.m.
Phillies at Rays, 2:10 p.m.
Brewers at Cardinals, 3:15 p.m.
