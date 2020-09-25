Uphill battle: Brewers facing tough path to postseason after missed opportunity in St. Louis

Seeding

The division winners will earn the top three seeds in each league, by order of winning percentage. Seeds 4-6 will go to the second-place teams while the wild cards will get the last two spots.

Format

Instead of the traditional winner-take-all Wild Card game of years past, all teams will open the playoffs with a three-game series. The top four seeds will host all three games in their home stadiums. The Division Series, League Championship Series and World Series will follow their traditional five- and seven-game formats but will be held at neutral sites this year, with American League games taking place at Petco Park in San Diego and Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The National League will use two Texas stadiums: Minute Maid Park in Houston and Globe Life Field, the Rangers' new park in Arlington, which will also host the World Series.

Schedule

Another big change to this year's postseason will be the elimination of days off through the first three rounds. There will still be off-days during the World Series between games three and four and five and six, as in years past, but all other series will be played in three, five and seven consecutive days.