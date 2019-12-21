Update: Former Brewers starter Gio Gonzalez signs 1-year deal with White Sox with 2021 team option

CHICAGO — The White Sox signed left-handed pitcher Gio Gonzalez to a one-year, $5 million contract, the team announced Friday afternoon.

The two-time All-Star will receive $4.5 million in 2020. The Sox hold a club option on Gonzalez for the 2021 season; they can retain him for $7 million or buy him out for $500,000.

Gonzalez went 3-2 with a 3.50 ERA in 19 outings (17 starts) with the Brewers in 2019. He struck out 78 and walked 37 in 87 1/3 innings.

"We view Gio as an important addition to our pitching staff," general manager Rick Hahn said in a statement. "He brings an impressive resume to our club as a veteran left-hander who has enjoyed success and should have a positive impact on our younger pitchers in terms of competing, battling and helping us win games at the major-league level."

With the signing, the Sox have 39 players on their 40-man roster.

Gonzalez, 34, will return to the team that drafted him in the first round with the No. 38 pick in 2004. The Sox traded him twice as a prospect as they added talent after their 2005 World Series championship.