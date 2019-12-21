Update: Former Brewers starter Gio Gonzalez signs 1-year deal with White Sox with 2021 team option

CHICAGO — The White Sox signed left-handed pitcher Gio Gonzalez to a one-year, $5 million contract, the team announced Friday afternoon.
The two-time All-Star will receive $4.5 million in 2020. The Sox hold a club option on Gonzalez for the 2021 season; they can retain him for $7 million or buy him out for $500,000.
Gonzalez went 3-2 with a 3.50 ERA in 19 outings (17 starts) with the Brewers in 2019. He struck out 78 and walked 37 in 87 1/3 innings.
"We view Gio as an important addition to our pitching staff," general manager Rick Hahn said in a statement. "He brings an impressive resume to our club as a veteran left-hander who has enjoyed success and should have a positive impact on our younger pitchers in terms of competing, battling and helping us win games at the major-league level."
With the signing, the Sox have 39 players on their 40-man roster.
You have free articles remaining.
Gonzalez, 34, will return to the team that drafted him in the first round with the No. 38 pick in 2004. The Sox traded him twice as a prospect as they added talent after their 2005 World Series championship.
The Sox traded Aaron Rowand and Gonzalez to the Phillies for Jim Thome on Dec. 8, 2005. A year later the Sox acquired Gonzalez and Gavin Floyd from the Phillies for Freddy Garcia. On Jan. 3, 2008, the Sox traded Gonzalez, Ryan Sweeney and Fautino De Los Santos to the Athletics for Nick Swisher.
Gonzalez will make his Sox debut 16 years after they drafted him as a Miami high-schooler. He has a 130-99 career record with a 3.68 ERA in 332 appearances (324 starts) in 12 seasons with the Athletics (2008-11), Nationals (2012-18) and Brewers (2018-19).
Gonzalez is a two-time All-Star (2011-12). He finished third in the National League Cy Young voting in 2012 and sixth in 2017.
He could aid a young rotation that includes Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez and Dylan Cease. The search for starting pitching has been a priority this offseason for the Sox. Michael Kopech is returning after missing all last season recovering from Tommy John surgery. Carlos Rodon will be unavailable at the start of the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in late May. Prospect Dane Dunning also is recovering from Tommy John surgery.
The back of the Sox rotation did not fare well in 2019, especially after Rodon's injury, as Ross Detwiler (12 starts), Dylan Covey (12), Manny Banuelos (8), Ervin Santana (3), Odrisamer Despaigne (3), Carson Fulmer (2) and Hector Santiago (2) all struggled.