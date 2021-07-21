Unlikely mastery: Last-place Royals complete season sweep of first-place Brewers

On an afternoon when the Brewers made a pair of errors that caused Kansas City’s first five runs to be unearned, two of the loudest ovations at the stadium came when the scoreboard showed video clips of Milwaukee Bucks players asking fans to get loud.

The Bucks won their first NBA championship since 1971 on Tuesday night, beating the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 in the downtown arena about three miles away from American Family Field. About a dozen Brewers players attended the Bucks’ title-clinching victory Tuesday night.

Brewers pitcher Eric Lauer dismissed the notion that played a factor in their team's sluggish performance Wednesday.

“I think it’s an easy thing to equate that,” Lauer said. “But everybody here, we’re all professionals. This is our job. This is what we do. I don’t think it has anything to do with it. It’s just circumstance; it happened to look that way.”

Lauer went to the Bucks’ clincher before starting Wednesday’s game. He struck out six and allowed two unearned runs in five innings.

Keller (7-9) struck out six and allowed three runs and two walks in 6⅔ innings to pick up a win for the first time since June 4. Keller had gone 0-5 with two no-decisions over his last seven starts.