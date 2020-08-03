Unexpected opportunity excites Brewers outfielder Ben Gamel

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE — Ben Gamel wasn't worried about playing time when the Milwaukee Brewers opened spring training in March and still wasn't concerned when the team reunited for the start of summer camp.

Gamel figured his time would come, but even in a year that has been as unpredictable as 2020 even he could not have foreseen the circumstance that led to becoming an everyday starter in the lineup.

Gamel's chance comes after veteran center fielder Lorenzo Cain decided to opt out of the rest of the season over the weekend.

"It was kind of a surprise," Gamel said of learning about Cain's decision. "I was pretty bummed at first ... losing 'Lo' right off the bat hurts, but I'm excited to be out there every day."

Even before the Cain decision, Gamel's red-hot bat was forcing manager Craig Counsell to find him a spot in the lineup. He put on an eye-opening performance during the series of summer camp intrasquad scrimmages and posted a .974 OPS with a triple, home run and four RBIs in 13 regular-season plate appearances.