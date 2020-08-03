Unexpected opportunity excites Brewers outfielder Ben Gamel

MILWAUKEE — Ben Gamel wasn't worried about playing time when the Milwaukee Brewers opened spring training in March and still wasn't concerned when the team reunited for the start of summer camp.
Gamel figured his time would come, but even in a year that has been as unpredictable as 2020 even he could not have foreseen the circumstance that led to becoming an everyday starter in the lineup.
Gamel's chance comes after veteran center fielder Lorenzo Cain decided to opt out of the rest of the season over the weekend.
"It was kind of a surprise," Gamel said of learning about Cain's decision. "I was pretty bummed at first ... losing 'Lo' right off the bat hurts, but I'm excited to be out there every day."
Even before the Cain decision, Gamel's red-hot bat was forcing manager Craig Counsell to find him a spot in the lineup. He put on an eye-opening performance during the series of summer camp intrasquad scrimmages and posted a .974 OPS with a triple, home run and four RBIs in 13 regular-season plate appearances.
Replacing Cain's offensive contributions will be challenging but not nearly as much as trying to replace what he gives the Brewers in the field. Long regarded for his defense, Cain finally won his first Gold Glove in center field last season. Gamel is far from that caliber of a defensive player, and of the three outfield positions, he's spent the least time in center.
Because of that, Counsel said he plans to use Avisaíl García as his primary center fielder moving forward with Gamel getting most of his work in right field while Christian Yelich will remain in left, where he switched at the start of spring training.
"(García) is going to be out there every day and play the most, so I want to leave him in one spot," Counsell said. "You'll see Ben out there at times, but Avi's going to be the guy out there regularly."
Ryan Braun also is expected to see time in right field when he returns from the injured list next week. Braun, who was the primary right fielder in 2014 and 2015 before moving back to left in 2017, has appeared exclusively as the designated hitter this season.
Roster moves
Ryon Healy and Mark Mathias were recalled from the alternate training camp, filling the roster holes created by Cain and Braun.
Milwaukee also sent catcher Jacob Nottingham back to the alternate training camp to make room for left-hander Brett Anderson.
Healy was the designated hitter and leadoff batter in Counsell's lineup against the White Sox on Monday.
Murphy recovering
Bench coach Pat Murphy is home and recovering after suffering a heart attack during Saturday's workout at Miller Park.
Counsell said assistant athletic trainer Rafael Freitas noticed something out-of-sorts with Murphy as he sat in the Brewers dugout. Freitas summoned team doctor Dr. Mark Niedfeldt, who happened to be at the stadium Saturday, diagnosed the heart attack and called for an ambulance which transported the 61-year-old Murphy to nearby Froedtert Hospital where he underwent a procedure to install a stent.
"There has certainly been a lot happening," Counsell said. "But your friend survived a heart attack. He’s home and out of the hospital already, so you just feel thankful.”
Around the horn
Right-hander Shelby Miller opted out of the season. The veteran pitcher, originally signed to a minor league contract last winter, had been assigned to the alternate training facility and was not on the active roster. ... Outfielder Hedbert Perez and right-hander Justin Topa were added to the 60-man player pool and assigned to the alternate training site in Appleton. ... Monday marked the sixth time the Brewers opened the home portion of their season against the White Sox and the first since April 26, 1995.
Up next
The Brewers continue their four-game, home-and-home series with the White Sox on Tuesday night at Miller Park. RHP Brandon Woodruff (1-1, 1.59 ERA) gets the start for Milwaukee, looking to build off his one-hit shutout of the Pirates last time out. The White Sox will send right-hander Lucas Giolito (0-1, 6.52) to the mound, fresh off his six shutout innings against Cleveland.
