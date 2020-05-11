Under 1% of MLB employees test positive for COVID-19 antibodies — less than expected

Bhattacharya called the results "both good and bad news" because they showed the virus has not spread widely in MLB but still has many baseballers left to target. Eichner said results could mean MLB employees had been diligent in use of personal protective equipment, such as masks.

"If this population was social isolating and practicing good PPE, then it shows that that worked and it didn't get the spread in there," Eichner said. "And then the flip side of that is that means it's worked well, then they keep doing it."

Sixty people tested positive in the raw data, and the figured was adjusted to about 42 to account for false positives and false negatives.

Over 95% of the participants were under 65 and few reported comorbidities, according to Stanford medical student Bianca Mulaney, who authored the study.

The Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati, Colorado and Miami did not participate, Bhattacharya said. A pre-print server will publish the study this week, and it will be sent to a journal for peer review.

Test kits were provided by the Partnership for Clean Competition, which funds anti-doping research, and researchers worked for free.