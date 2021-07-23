Tyrone Taylor's grand slam powers Brewers past White Sox

MILWAUKEE — Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa got ejected for the first time in a decade. Milwaukee’s Tyrone Taylor gave him even more reason to feel frustrated shortly afterward.

Taylor hit a grand slam to cap the Brewers’ six-run outburst in the seventh inning of a 7-1 victory Friday night. Taylor’s homer came shortly after a bases-loaded walk to Rowdy Tellez prompted La Russa’s ejection.

“Before most at-bats, I have to calm myself down a little bit,” Taylor said. “But that one, I definitely had to chill out and stay locked in and regroup and just try to go up there and have a good at-bat.”

La Russa and shortstop Tim Anderson both were ejected by plate umpire John Libka in the opening game of this interleague series between division leaders.

The ejection of La Russa came during a mound conference with two outs in the seventh after Tellez walked on a 3-2 pitch that was ruled just outside. Anderson was in the dugout in the top of the eighth inning when he also got tossed.

This marked the first ejection of the year for La Russa, who retired from managing in 2011 before making a comeback this season.