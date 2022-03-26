 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tyrone Taylor homers, but Brewers lose to Oakland

2022 Milwaukee Brewers schedule

Tyrone Taylor hit a three-run home run in the second inning but the Milwaukee Brewers didn’t score again during a 6-3 loss to the host Oakland Athletics in a Cactus League game Friday in Mesa, Arizona.

Milwaukee starter Freddy Peralta allowed three runs in 3⅓ innings. The right-hander allowed two hits, including Sean Murphy’s solo homer, and a walk while striking out two.

 

 

 

 

