Two homers, Sonny Gray's pitching enable Reds to avoid series sweep in Milwaukee

A leadoff single and an error by Anderson set the stage for India’s three-run homer off Hunter Strickland in the fifth. The rookie's 17th homer this season made it 4-0. Castellanos led off the sixth with his 24th.

Luis Urias led off the seventh with his 17th homer for Milwaukee.

“It would have been a nice one to get today but they pitched well and got a big homer,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “They’re a good team and they did enough today.”

Making his case

India came into the game leading NL rookies in runs scored and RBIs and was third in homers and sixth in batting average, making him a strong contender for Rookie of the Year.

“That was definitely my goal at the beginning of the year,” India said. “I did say it and I definitely wanted to win Rookie of the Year, but I just want to win. I want to win for the team. I want to get to the playoffs and we’re going to make a run. That’s my goal. If it happens, it happens. My goal is to help the team win, no matter what.”

Progress

Milwaukee padded its division lead in the series against Cincinnati as it pursues what would be a franchise-record fourth straight playoff appearance.