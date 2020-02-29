Two homers drive in all Brewers' runs in Cactus League victory over Cubs

MESA, Ariz. — Orlando Arcia sent Yu Darvish's first pitch of the game onto the lawn beyond left-center field for his third home run of the spring and Logan Morrison hit a three-run shot in the third inning as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 4-3 in a Cactus League game Saturday afternoon.
Looking to fend off a challenge from Luis Urias for the starting job at shortstop while Urias has been sidelined recovering from wrist surgery, Arcia has made the most of his opportunity. Through five Cactus League games, he's 5-for-13 with three home runs and eight RBIs.
"He's off to a good start," Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said. "This is a big spring for Orlando and this is the way you want to start it."
Arcia attributes his early offensive surge to a revamped approach in the batter's box that has him staying on his back leg just a bit longer and finishing his swing a little higher with the hope of getting inside and driving the ball more.
He's focusing on that and his results more than the possibility of a positional battle.
You have free articles remaining.
"I just try to go out there and enjoy the game like I always have and whatever happens will happen," Arcia said.
Morrison's homer handed Freddy Peralta a comfortable lead as he became the first Milwaukee pitcher to work three innings this spring. Peralta walked one and struck out three.
"Everything was good," Counsell said. "Everything was working for him."
Devin Williams, Justin Grimm, Drew Rassmussen, Trey Supak and Phil Bickford all threw scoreless innings. Jake Faria allowed all three Chicago runs on four hits and a walk in the sixth inning.
• Third baseman Hernan Perez went 0-for-2 with a strikeout as he faced his former teammates for the first time since signing a minor league deal with the Cubs over the winter.
"It was a weird," Perez said. "I was part of the team for a long time and I miss those guys, but I have to do my job."
In an odd twist, Perez has been sharing a place this spring with longtime friend Avisail Garcia, who signed a two-year contract with the Brewers over the winter. The two became friends in 2007 when they were both signed by the Tigers and have remained close ever since.