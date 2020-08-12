Twins rout Brewers, who cap a 2-4 homestand

MILWAUKEE — Eric Lauer's first start of the season hardly went the way he had hoped.
Lauer's second played out even worse, both for him and the Milwaukee Brewers, on Wednesday night.
The left-hander allowed seven runs, including five in the second inning, and wasn't able to get out of the fourth as the Brewers were routed 12-2 by the Minnesota Twins in the rubber match of a three-game interleague series at Miller Park.
"It was frustrating," said Lauer, who was tagged for six runs in the second inning last Friday against the Reds and found himself in a similar situation on Wednesday when the Twins also jumped on him after a quiet first inning.
Miguel Sano started the onslaught with a one-out walk and scored on Jake Cave's double. Cave moved to third on Bryon Buxton's groundout then scored on a base hit by Luis Alvarez, the first of four straight singles that gave the Twins a 5-0 lead.
Lauer credited his trouble against the Reds to a lack of competitive pitches and not being on the same page at times with catcher Omar Narvaez. Against Minnesota, Lauer thought he and Narvaez had straightened out any issues they may have had while also throwing better pitches but still needed to do a better job of challenging hitters.
"I felt like I was making some competitive pitches, but wasn't getting a whole lot of calls and I wasn't attacking as much as I should have been," Lauer said. "It was a combination of not being aggressive enough in the zone and trying to be too fine with pitches when I didn't need to be."
Sano put Minnesota up 6-0 with a one-out home run in the third and the Twins added another in the fourth on Marwin Gonzalez's RBI double, bringing Lauer's night to an end having allowed seven runs on nine hits and two walks with two strikeouts over 3⅔ innings.
"Eric just hasn’t thrown the ball well," manager Craig Counsell said. "He threw the ball as well as someone could throw it (in his season debut out of the bullpen) in Chicago, but the two starts, he’s just been a little bit off.
"Tonight it was just trying to be a little too fine everywhere. There was an even number of balls and strikes, and Eric's capable of being a guy who's just on the attack and attacks inside the strike zone, almost bullies hitters a bit with a tough, rising, cutting fastball. Just a lot of deep counts and he missed the edges and got himself in some bad spots."
Along with Lauer, Milwaukee's relievers endured a rare blowup night.
It started with Justin Grimm, who got the final out of the fourth inning but served up four runs in the fifth, including a solo home run to Buxton and back-to-back bases-loaded walks to Cruz and Eddie Rosario. That summoned a visit from Counsell and the team's training staff, who checked on a callous that had been bothering Grimm earlier in the day.
"We were trying to get him through that inning and it was obviously affecting him so we had to take him out," Counsell said.
Eric Yardley took over and after allowing a sacrifice fly by Gonzalez, got Milwaukee out of the inning. But he opened the sixth by leaving a 3-2 sinker up to Buxton, who hit it to center for his second home run of the game and gave Minnesota a 12-0 lead.
The Brewers offense produced just one hit through five innings against Twins right-hander Kenta Maeda (2-0). Luis Urías prevented a shutout with a two-out, two-run single in the sixth but Maeda retired Orlando Arcia to end the inning.
"He surprised some guys in the first inning with a few fastballs but he's an off-speed guy," Counsell said. "What he's good at is strikes low in the zone when he gets a count in his favor and he did that really well."
The Brewers threatened again in the seventh. Justin Smoak led off with a single and Narváez drew a two-out walk to chase Maeda. Caleb Thielbar struck out Brock Holt to end the threat.
Infielder Jedd Gyroko pitched a scoreless ninth inning for Milwaukee, allowing just one hit. He became the first Brewers position player to pitch since Aug. 18 of last year when Hernan Perez allowed a home run to Brian Dozier in a 16-8 loss to the Nationals in Washington.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!