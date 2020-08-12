Twins rout Brewers, who cap a 2-4 homestand

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE — Eric Lauer's first start of the season hardly went the way he had hoped.

Lauer's second played out even worse, both for him and the Milwaukee Brewers, on Wednesday night.

The left-hander allowed seven runs, including five in the second inning, and wasn't able to get out of the fourth as the Brewers were routed 12-2 by the Minnesota Twins in the rubber match of a three-game interleague series at Miller Park.

"It was frustrating," said Lauer, who was tagged for six runs in the second inning last Friday against the Reds and found himself in a similar situation on Wednesday when the Twins also jumped on him after a quiet first inning.

Miguel Sano started the onslaught with a one-out walk and scored on Jake Cave's double. Cave moved to third on Bryon Buxton's groundout then scored on a base hit by Luis Alvarez, the first of four straight singles that gave the Twins a 5-0 lead.

Lauer credited his trouble against the Reds to a lack of competitive pitches and not being on the same page at times with catcher Omar Narvaez. Against Minnesota, Lauer thought he and Narvaez had straightened out any issues they may have had while also throwing better pitches but still needed to do a better job of challenging hitters.