Twins rout Brewers to win season-opening series

Garver broke a 1-all tie and put the Twins ahead for good when he hit a solo shot to right field off Brewers starter Adrian Houser (0-1) with one out in the fifth.

Pineda got out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom half of the fifth by striking out Avisaíl García.

“When there were runners on base or traffic or anything like that, he really dials it in,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “He finds a way to get through situations, finds a way to get a swing-and-a-miss or some weak contact. He just keeps pitching.”

Minnesota broke open the game in the sixth with four runs off Drew Rasmussen. Kepler hit a two-run single and Sanó followed with a two-run homer.

The Twins benefited that inning from an error by first baseman Keston Hiura, whose high throw to second on a fielder’s choice pulled shortstop Luis Urías off the bag.

Hiura is a converted second baseman who had never played first base before this season. He switched positions to make room for Kolten Wong, a two-time Gold Glove second baseman who signed with the Brewers in February.

One encouraging sign for the Brewers was the way Houser performed as he attempts to bounce back from a 2020 season in which he went 1-6 with a 5.30 ERA.